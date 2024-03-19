Sabonis records 50th straight double-double, Monk leads the way in OT as Kings beat Grizzlies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 12 of his 28 points in overtime, Domantas Sabonis had his 50th straight double-double and the Sacramento Kings beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-111 on Monday night.

Monk added six rebounds and six assists as the Kings improved to 5-1 in overtime. Sabonis finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds, and De’Aaron Fox had 23 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

GG Jackson scored the first basket of overtime to put Memphis in front before Monk scored eight in a row and assisted a dunk by Sabonis as part of a 12-0 run as the Kings outscored the Grizzlies 16-6 in the extra period.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 25 points on 8-of-27 shooting. Desmond Bane added 24 points, and GG Jackson had 22.

The Kings played most of the game without starting guard Kevin Huerter, who exited with a left shoulder injury just 1:51 into the first quarter.

Huerter was attempting a layup when Bane made contact with his left arm, sending him to the ground. Bane was called for a common foul.

Huerter briefly remained on the floor before heading to the locker room while cradling his arm. He recorded a rebound, assist and steal before the injury.

Memphis closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 32-28 lead. Sacramento dominated the second, outscoring the Grizzlies 29-15 to go up 57-47 at the half.

The Kings extended the lead to 63-52 early in the third before Memphis scored 10 straight points to get within 1.

Fox made three straight 3-pointers in the final 1:39 of the third to extend Sacramento’s lead to 84-76.

Memphis rallied in the fourth, using a 10-1 run to tie the game at 97 with 4:47 remaining.

Memphis' Marcus Smart, inactive due to a right ring finger injury, picked up two technical fouls on the bench late in overtime and was ejected.

Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard missed the game due to personal reasons.

