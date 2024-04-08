Sabonis and the Kings visit conference foe Oklahoma City

Sacramento Kings (45-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -1; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Thunder are 33-16 in conference play. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 52.3 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 14.5.

The Kings are 29-19 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.2.

The Thunder average 119.8 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 115.1 the Kings allow. The Kings average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the Thunder give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Thunder defeated the Kings 127-113 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 38 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luguentz Dort is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keegan Murray is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (quad), Jalen Williams: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (posterior tibialis).

Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.