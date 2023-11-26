Sabino downs Paradise Honors for 3A championship behind Mason Cade's 5 TDs

Sabino celebrates after winning the 3A state championship game.

In a game dominated by a matchup of two star quarterbacks, it was a running back that made the difference as senior Mason Cade’s five touchdowns led the way for No. 4-seed Tucson Sabino in its 68-46 win over No. 3-seed Surprise Paradise Honors in the 3A state championship game held at Mountain Pointe High School.

With Paradise Honors senior quarterback Gage Baker grabbing all the headlines as he chased after the national high school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season -- a record he ended up tying -- Cade grabbed the spotlight as he rushed his way to a staggering 342 yards on 23 carries.

“Mason Cade’s – he’s a special player,” Sabino senior quarterback Cameron Hackworth said. “We knew coming in that was our game plan, run downhill and try to make them tackle. We knew that they were going to drop coverage to play man-to-man, we just knew we had to overpower them and go and run the ball with Mason Cade.”

From the sidelines, Sabino coach Ryan McBrayer watched as the senior put together the best game of his career in his final outing in a Sabino uniform.

“Our offensive line, Mason Cade, and our running backs by committee, they made us look pretty special,” McBrayer said. “We didn’t have to do a lot. We just knew that if we came out and be physical with them, that the ball was going to bounce in our favor. We set the tone from the beginning of the night. Our guys came with the mentality it took to go take a state championship.”

At the onset of the game, it was clear there was a physicality from the entire Sabino team. Maybe it was the way Paradise Honors entered the field, with them charging right to the 50-yard line and yelling to where Sabino was warming up that revved them up.

Whatever it was, there was obvious Sabino was playing a more punishing game. Whether it was Cade running over the Paradise Honors defense or senior linebacker Shemar Berryhill frustrating Baker on defense – they intercepted him twice with Berryhill returning one for a touchdown – the Sabercats were the ones bringing it to the Panthers. Not the other way around.

Just an absolutely monster game for Mason Cade on the ground.



Not official, I’ll have to see if I can tally it all up, but he had to have at least 250 yards rushing to go along with his 5 TDs on the night.



Cade analyzes his performance. @azcsports pic.twitter.com/gizKoSdrwQ — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) November 26, 2023

After Paradise Honors elected to receive the kickoff to get the ball in the hands of their prolific quarterback, senior defensive back Amonte Edwards intercepted Baker to give it right back to Sabino. Six plays later, Sabino was on the scoreboard with a 15-yard run by Hackworth.

Paradise Honors responded with a touchdown of its own, scoring on a 20-yard pass from Baker to senior wide receiver Isaiah Thomas to go up 8-6 after a successful two-point conversion.

That’s when Cade began his electrifying night, scoring on the very next play – 68 yards – to take the lead 12-8.

But Baker responded again, finding senior wide receiver Josh Morales for a 35-yard touchdown pass to retake the lead at 14-12 with 22.9 seconds left in the first quarter. It would be the last time they would lead for the rest of the game.

Not to be outdone by his counterpart, Hackworth delivered a beautiful throw on the ensuing drive to answer right back. Hackworth’s 53-yard pass was perfectly placed for Berryhill to come down with it and go up 20-12 after a successful two-point conversion.

Hackworth drops in this pass to WR Shamar Barryhill for the 53-yard TD. 2-point attempt was successful.



Sabino 20, Paradise Honors 14 | 10:08, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/62lvv7r8gn — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) November 26, 2023

After senior linebacker Jack Skaggs recovered a fumble on Paradise Honors’ next drive, it was Cade who scored again from 1 yard out to extend the lead to 28-14.

Baker then came back with a 34-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 10 to Thomas to make it 28-20 with 2:52 left in the first half, tying the state record for most career passing touchdowns in the process.

That was the closest Paradise Honors would get on the scoreboard as Cade delivered a devastating blow at 1:39 mark, going 43 yards for another touchdown – his third of the half.

The dagger for Paradise Honors came when Baker, who only came into the season with 9 interceptions compared to his 84 touchdowns, made an uncharateriscally bad read and threw it right to Berryhill for a pick-six. The scoreboard read 52-20.

Cade tacked on one more touchdown, and it was his longest, as he went for 70 yards to go up 60-26 in the third quarter.

It’ll be a game Cade will never forget. He think it’s the best game of his football career.

“The adrenaline was pumping, the occasion was here and I rose for it,” Cade said. “I balled out. It means a lot. I knew I was a baller, I just needed everybody else to see it. And I proved it right here.”

For Sabino, it’s the school’s first state title win in 25 years since they won it under coach Jeff Scurran.

The school has a deep history in football. And now McBrayer’s name is forever etched in that lore.

“There was never a doubt in this game that our guys were going to come into Mountain Pointe High School and leave with that state trophy,” McBrayer said. “The first coming back to Sabino as a state champion since 1998, the fourth one around. It’s a very special moment. Not only for our school, but our administration, players, community, the rich history of great athletes, great coaches, great teams. This is the team that got it done. Not only for Sabino, but this is the first one for Tucson since 2015. That was introduction back in January: nobody’s brought one back to Tuscon since 2015. And these guys got it done.”

While the game didn’t end the way he hoped for, this season will still be remembered for its historical significance.

Baker tied the national high school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 91 with just over three minutes left in the game. He had 7 Saturday to end his high school career.

“Exhilarating, that’s the probably the word I would say,” Baker said how he would describe his senior year. “It was fun to watch, fun to play in. Every single week was a show, and win or lose, every single week, it was a good game.”

But, staying true to his humble core, Baker was quick to point to those around him.

“Going throughout the whole season, it’s just a memorable season,” Baker said. “Offense putting up incredible numbers, making it all the way to a state championship. The culture wasn’t built here, and changing it for the past three years to a winning culture. Full of highs, full of lows. I just couldn’t be any more proud of this team. I’m grateful for the journey I had. It’s the team fighting through and preserving through all the challenges. I think that’s the most memorable thing. Of course, the records will be there. The team, the family, I think that’s the most memorable thing we could have.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sabino wins 3A state football title over Paradise Honors behind Mason Cade