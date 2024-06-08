Sabers sweep doubleheader against River Kings

Jun. 7—The saying goes, if you blink, you will miss it, but that was anything but true on Thursday night in Clinton as the Central DeWitt Sabers swept the River Kings.

In game one, there was so much offense that you were going to see some form of action. The Sabers set that precedent early, scoring three runs in the first inning. However, the Kings instantly matched that effort and tied the game at three.

The starting pitching did not last long with both pitchers being taken out during the second inning.

DeWitt scored three in the top of the second frame but it was Clinton who battled right back with an RBI on an error to take the lead 7-6.

The Sabers leaned on team leaders Jacob Maher and Kyle Bixby to take the lead right back in the third inning, making it 8-7.

Clinton was held silent in the bottom of the third which was the only zero on the scoreboard in game one.

Each team traded an RBI in the fourth inning before the Sabers plated four runs in the fifth.

Clinton got three runs back and trailed 13-11 heading into the sixth inning.

Unfortunately for Clinton, the wheels fell off the bus, giving up seven runs in the sixth inning to trail 20-11.

The offense could not muster up enough support and the Kings fell 22-14 to the Sabers. Clinton senior Kinnick Belitz batted in five RBIs to lead all hitters in game one. James Adams led Central DeWitt with three RBI.

In game two, the Sabers leaned on Bixby who dominated on the mound. He went seven innings while giving up just two runs and striking out five batters.

Mitch Maher helped lead the Sabers to a 15-2 win over the River Kings, driving in four runs. DeWitt used a seven run seventh inning to blow things open.

Central DeWitt improves to 9-3 on the season and will play at Busch Stadium down in St. Louis, Mo., taking on Fairfield at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Clinton is now 0-11 and will host Davenport North for a MAC doubleheader on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.