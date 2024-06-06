Sabers stave off Rebels comeback in makeup game

Jun. 5—GOOSE LAKE — The Central DeWitt Sabers closed out a well-pitched, low-scoring game Wednesday night against the Northeast Rebels.

After taking an early one-run lead in the top of the first, the Sabers kept the Rebels quiet for four innings.

Northeast was able to tie the game back up but ultimately stranded two runners in scoring position.

However, DeWitt answered immediately with patient at bats and a few timely hits to take the lead 3-1 in the sixth inning.

The Rebels got one run back in the bottom of the seventh but once again stranded runners in scoring position to drop this one 3-2.

Central DeWitt improves to 7-3 and will play a doubleheader at Clinton on Thursday night beginning at 5 p.m. Northeast in now 5-6 and will play at Midland on Friday at 7 p.m.