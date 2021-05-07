Saban vs Fisher, Georgia NIL bill, Notre Dame billboards

Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde are a day late but still bring the heat with this jampacked podcast. The guys are contractually obligated to start with SEC coach fights when they occur, and this time we have a heavyweight bout on our hands. Will A&M ever overtake Bama for the top spot in the SEC West?

We have another example of why the NCAA made a huge mistake leaving name, image and likeness legislation to the states. Georgia placed a clause in their bill this week stating schools can tax the players up to 75% to redistribute to other student-athletes.

Notre Dame has started to place billboards featuring star players in their hometowns. Is this a start of a new trend across recruiting?

