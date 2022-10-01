“Saban Sucks:” The best pre-game tweets from Arkansas vs Alabama

Arkansas and Alabama is the most anticipated matchup in the SEC in Week 5. Therefore, it’s one of the most anticipated matchups in the country.

Razorback Road was swamped in the hours leading up to Saturday’s kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Streets around the stadium were closed off because of the madhouse on campus.

In the stadium, Nick Saban faced jeers from the Razorbacks’ student section when he walked onto the field, indicitive of what is expected to be a hostile environment for the No. 2 team in the country.

Arkansas hasn’t beaten Alabama in its last 14 tries, but last year, coach Sam Pittman’s second year, was close. The Hogs had a shot in the fourth quarter, even, and ultimately fell by just a touchdown.

As such, Arkansas’ faithful are primed to think upset.

Here are the tweets that best set the stage for Saturday afternoon’s nationally-televised game.

Arkansas vs Alabama: Nick Saban hears it from Hogs fans

Arkansas vs Alabama: Sam Pittman never stops recruiting

Arkansas vs Alabama: Razorbacks could pull the upset

Arkansas vs Alabama: KJ Jefferson could break out against Crimson Tide

Arkansas vs Alabama: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains great

Arkansas vs Alabama: Crimson Tide likely to have Jordan Battle back

Arkansas vs Alabama: Officials always out to get your favorite team

