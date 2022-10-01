“Saban Sucks:” The best pre-game tweets from Arkansas vs Alabama

Arkansas and Alabama is the most anticipated matchup in the SEC in Week 5. Therefore, it’s one of the most anticipated matchups in the country.

Razorback Road was swamped in the hours leading up to Saturday’s kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Streets around the stadium were closed off because of the madhouse on campus.

In the stadium, Nick Saban faced jeers from the Razorbacks’ student section when he walked onto the field, indicitive of what is expected to be a hostile environment for the No. 2 team in the country.

Arkansas hasn’t beaten Alabama in its last 14 tries, but last year, coach Sam Pittman’s second year, was close. The Hogs had a shot in the fourth quarter, even, and ultimately fell by just a touchdown.

As such, Arkansas’ faithful are primed to think upset.

Here are the tweets that best set the stage for Saturday afternoon’s nationally-televised game.

Arkansas vs Alabama: Nick Saban hears it from Hogs fans

Nick Saban doing an interview while the student section chants “Saban sucks” at him

It’s game day! pic.twitter.com/xcf076HUJs — Christina Long (@christinalong00) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: Sam Pittman never stops recruiting

Another example of Sam Pittman being Sam Pittman: Arkansas is about to play No. 2 Alabama and the first thing he does after walking out on the field for pregame? Head straight to Mike Neighbors, Dave Van Horn and another coach to meet some of their recruits. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: Razorbacks could pull the upset

I'm slowly talking myself into Arkansas beating Alabama. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: KJ Jefferson could break out against Crimson Tide

KJ Jefferson with the 15th best odds at +10000 to win Heisman. Today is his Heisman moment pic.twitter.com/G8FK9M0cm0 — FQ Arkansas (@FQArkansas) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains great

Bryce Young threw for 559 yards in last year’s matchup, the most Arkansas has ever given up — shattering Dak Prescott’s record of 508 in 2015. That was against an Arkansas team that ranked 41st nationally in pass defense. This year’s team ranks…126th. https://t.co/KAyqGskEGX — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: Crimson Tide likely to have Jordan Battle back

#Alabama's Game 5 captains at Arkansas are Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jordan Battle. A good sign for Battle's status. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 1, 2022

Arkansas vs Alabama: Officials always out to get your favorite team

Let’s see how the refs blow the Arkansas game today to help Alabama to satisfy Vegas and line their pockets. — Dolrbill (@Dolrbill67) October 1, 2022

