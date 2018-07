Saban returns to SEC Media Days still on top of league Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson is interviewed during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Nick Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week's SEC Media Days.

The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban's Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship.

Even in a year Alabama wasn't the SEC champion, the national championship win over Georgia strengthened Saban's hold as the king of the league.

Alabama is still the team to beat as SEC teams gear up for another season. Wednesday will be day three of the four-day SEC Media Days.

The annual event brings together coaches and players from the league's 14 schools. This year approximately 1,000 media credentials have been issued.

The event will return to Hoover, a suburb of Birmingham, in 2019.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25