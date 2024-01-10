Saban Retiring: Marcus Freeman an Alabama Target?

The college football world was rocked by the news that Nick Saban is retiring from coaching, creating an opening at what has always been one of the biggest jobs in the sport.

The list of potential candidates will be lengthy whether it be Dabo Swinney from Clemson, Kirby Smart from Georgia, Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, or several others.

Could Marcus Freeman be a potential candidate at Alabama?

As much as we’d like to think not there is one national college football reporter already mentioning him. Here is what Pete Thamel, senior college football writer at ESPN put on social media right after the news broke:

With no likely internal replacements at Alabama, here’s a quick projected target list. Dan Lanning, Kalen DeBoer, Dabo Swinney, James Franklin, Mike Norvell and Marcus Freeman. All come with complications and big buyouts, as it’s difficult to move entrenched coaches. https://t.co/0K2NWk8CtL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

Alabama may not simply have the pick of the litter in their next head coach but they’re going to be really hard for any coach to say no to.

With that in mind wouldn’t Marcus Freeman or James Franklin, both of which Thamel mentioned, feel like reaches?

Stay tuned as we continue to cover this blockbuster story on what happens to be Marcus Freeman’s 38th birthday.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire