Saban doesn’t want to take this suggestion from Miss Terry

Nick Saban has never been shy to admit that his wife, Miss Terry, offers up some advice on football occasionally.

Thursday night during his weekly radio show, he informed the audience that Miss Terry wants him to send more blitzes.

As a DB in college and a defensive coach by nature, Saban knows how vulnerable the secondary is during blitzing situations. It can be especially detrimental if used at the wrong time.

Ole Miss employs an offense that can pummel their opponents through the air. Blitzes could be useful against them if they get to the quarterback in time to prevent a big play.

But Ole Miss QB Matt Corral has a quick release, making it difficult for blitzes to reach him before the ball is out of his hands.

Saban joked about his wife’s suggestion, view the tweet below from 247Sports’ Alabama beat writer Charlie Potter for his full quote.

Saban: "Miss Terry always wants to blitz more. I've never said this to Miss Terry, but I'm a secondary coach. And secondary coaches who play for coaches who blitz a lot end up sleeping under the bridge and twitching because you're always putting the backend in a tough situation." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) October 1, 2021

It will be fun to see if he decides to go with Miss Terry’s gut and send more blitzes against Ole Miss on Saturday.

You can catch the game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

