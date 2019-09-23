Saban: Alabama kicker 'questionable' for Mississippi game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- No. 2 Alabama's kicker Will Reichard is questionable for the Mississippi game, while coach Nick Saban is more optimistic about two defensive starters.

Saban said Monday linebacker Terrell Lewis and nose guard DJ Dale could return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday. The coach says he's ''hopeful that they'll be ready to play in this game.''

Lewis missed the Southern Miss game with a hyperextended knee. Dale sustained a patella tendon strain late in the first half and didn't return.

Reichard left the game with a pulled hip flexor after a kickoff in the first quarter. Former starter Joseph Bulovas replaced him the rest of the way.

Saban says Reichard ''may be a little more day to day and a little more questionable than the other guys.''

