Saban: Alabama hasn't hired ex-Maryland coach DJ Durkin

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. The University System of Maryland's board of regents announced Tuesday their recommendation that Durkin retain his job. Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since August, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Saban: Alabama hasn't hired ex-Maryland coach DJ Durkin

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. The University System of Maryland's board of regents announced Tuesday their recommendation that Durkin retain his job. Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since August, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin is spending time with the Alabama football staff but hasn't been hired.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said in a statement Friday that Durkin ''is spending a few days with our staff in Tuscaloosa from a professional development standpoint.'' Saban says Durkin hasn't been ''hired in any capacity'' but is observing Alabama's football operations as other coaches have done.

Durkin was fired Oct. 31 after an investigation into the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Durkin faced allegations of bullying and intimidation by himself and one of his assistants. He spent more than two months on administrative leave while independent investigations were conducted into McNair's death and the culture surrounding the team.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has been hired to replace Durkin at Maryland.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

What to Read Next