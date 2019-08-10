Saban: Alabama freshman RB Trey Sanders "out indefinitely"

The Associated Press
Alabama head coach Nick Saban prepares for a team coach photo prior to Alabama's fall camp fan-day college football scrimmage, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama coach Nick Saban says freshman running back Trey Sanders is ''out indefinitely'' with a foot injury.

Saban said Saturday the injury will require surgery. He did not provide further details.

Saban says defensive tackle DJ Dale will likely miss about a week with a sprained knee. Linebacker Joshua McMillon also sustained ''a potential knee injury.''

Sanders was rated the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and top running back in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He was likely to contend for playing time behind Najee Harris, with Brian Robinson also returning to the backfield.

Depth could become an issue for the Crimson Tide, which had to replace leading rusher Damien Harris and first-round NFL draft pick Josh Jacobs.

Alabama also has freshman running back Keilan Robinson and redshirt freshman Jerome Ford.

