Sabalenka into US Open quarter-finals for second time

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year on Monday with a three-set comeback win over Danielle Collins.

The world number six from Belarus triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 over her American opponent who she has now beaten in New York three times in the last five editions.

Sabalenka eventually fell at the semi-finals in 2021 and her 2022 bid looked in danger on Monday when she needed a medical time-out to treat a leg injury.

However, she eventually fought back from a set down against the Australian Open runner-up and sealed victory on the back of a double break in the decider.

