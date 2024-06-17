Sabalenka will not play Olympics to 'prioritise health'

Aryna Sabalenka defended her Australian Open title in January [Getty Images]

World number three Aryna Sabalenka says she will not compete at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris in order to prioritise her health.

The 26-year-old retained her Australian Open title in January but lost to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarter-finals.

That was the first time the Belarusian had lost before the semi-finals of a major since the 2022 French Open.

The tennis competition at the Games takes place on the clay courts at Roland Garros from 27 July to 4 August, with the US Open beginning 22 days later.

The US Open - where Sabalenka was runner-up last year - takes place on hard courts.

"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts," said Sabalenka.

"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health.

"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health."

Athletes from Russia and Belarus who qualify for the Games can only compete as neutrals in Paris, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian men's world number four Daniil Medvedev is among the players who intend to compete at the Olympics as a neutral athlete.

Sabalenka is set to play in Berlin as part of her Wimbledon preparations, having reached the semi-finals last year.

Wimbledon takes place from 1-14 July.