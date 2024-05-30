Sabalenka claims commanding straight-set win

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to become the first women's player since Serena Williams (2015) to win the Australian Open and the French Open in the same season [Getty Images]

Aryna Sabalenka underlined her French Open title credentials by completing another commanding straight-set win to reach the third round at Roland Garros.

The world number two took just 62 minutes to dismiss Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

That win followed an opening victory over Erika Andreeva, in which she lost just three games.

Sabalenka will now meet a former quarter-finalist in either Spain's Paula Badosa, who ended British number one Katie Boulter's tournament, or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Belarusian Sabalenka, who reached the last four at Roland Garros in 2023, has made at least the semi-finals at each of her past six Grand Slams.

The 26-year-old combined trademark power with measured drop shots as she produced 27 winners in recording an efficient win over her 83rd-ranked opponent.

Having begun the year by successfully defending her Australian Open title, Sabalenka prepared for the French Open by reaching the final in the clay at both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

On both occasions Sabalenka lost out to world number one Iga Swiatek, who had to save a match point as she overcame Naomi Osaka in a three-set thriller on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the women's draw on Thursday, fourth seed Elena Rybakina returns to action, taking on Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands on Court Suzanne Lenglen.