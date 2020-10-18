Saahdiq Charles injures knee on second snap of NFL career, questionable to return

After two snaps, LG Saahdiq Charles went down. He was grabbing his left knee. It looked like he was chipping DL Leonard Williams on the run play. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 18, 2020





There were some high hopes for Washington’s rookie Saahdiq Charles, who got his NFL debut on Sunday at left guard against the New York Giants.

Unfortunately, before things could really even get started, Charles was left limping off the field after his left leg buckled under him on the second play of the game. He eventually limped off of the field and was examined by the medical staff, and then made his way to the locker room.

We do not yet know if he will return to this game, but LG Wes Schweitzer has stepped in to the guard spot in his place.