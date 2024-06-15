Is Saahdiq Charles the favorite for Titans’ right guard job?

The Tennessee Titans have two spots to figure out along the offensive line going into training camp at right guard and right tackle.

Saahdiq Charles, Daniel Brunskill and Dillon Radunz are competing at right guard, while Nicholas Petit-Frere, Leroy Watson, Jaelyn Duncan, John Ojukwu and Geron Christian all figure to be in the running for right tackle.

In a recent mailbag, team writer Jim Wyatt shared his thoughts on who he thinks will win the two jobs. Wyatt believes NPF will grab the right tackle job and Charles will win out at right guard.

As for what I think will happen at right guard and right tackle, I’m going with Saahdiq Charles at guard, and Nicholas Petit-Frere at tackle. But … there’s a lot to be determined, especially because of health. We hardly saw NPF this offseason, but I’m making him the favorite because of his experience and what I think coaches think he’s capable of. But it’s all about competition, and everyone is going to get a fair shake, including Leroy Watson and Jaelyn Duncan at tackle. Now Geron Christian, added this week, is in the mix as well. Charles is a tank, and a tough-minded guy who will have to beat out guys like Dillon Radunz and Brunskill, who I think makes this team as a center-guard option. But Charles is certainly capable of winning the job. I wouldn’t want to describe NPF as the leader in the clubhouse because he hasn’t done much this offseason, but Charles posted a pretty nice round.

Despite the fact that NPF hasn’t practiced at all this offseason as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury, he has long been considered the favorite to land the role once it was clear that Tennessee considers Radunz a guard.

On the surface, Charles is a bit of a surprise considering he was viewed as a backup upon being signed. However, if you’ve been following along closely during the offseason program, it isn’t surprising at all.

When he was recently asked if he was getting most of the first-team work at right guard in practice, Charles was coy with his answer but didn’t deny that was the case.

His response and body language really said it all.

Saahdiq Charles on if he’s working as the starting RG. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/ubZsLBx1GE — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) June 4, 2024

Of course, a lot can change between now and the end of training camp, but Wyatt’s answer only solidifies the fact that we should be viewing Charles as the favorite at right guard.

