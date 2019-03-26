Ryu in for Kershaw as Dodgers open vs. D-backs

Not all of the attention will be on the field when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks open the season at Dodger Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Dodgers will begin the journey toward what they hope is another World Series appearance, with the intention of closing out the campaign on their terms this time. The Diamondbacks will move forward after offseason changes that have not completely been met with open arms.

Thursday will be the Dodgers' first opener without Clayton Kershaw on the mound since 2010. The left-hander is expected to miss at least the first half of the opening month with shoulder inflammation.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks will be without power-hitting first baseman and team leader Paul Goldschmidt after his trade to the St. Louis Cardinals. Goldschmidt was an All-Star for the Diamondbacks in each of the past six seasons.

And then there is outfielder A.J. Pollock, who represents both the Diamondbacks' step back and the Dodgers' march forward. After seven seasons in Arizona, Pollock signed a four-year $55 million deal this winter to roam the outfield in Los Angeles.

" 1/8The Dodgers 3/8 just got to the World Series two years in a row, and just competing against them and knowing how hard it is to get there, it is a testament to how good this team is," Pollock said. "When you have a winning culture like this, you couldn't ask for anything better."

The Dodgers will send Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-3, 1.97 ERA in 2018) to the mound in place of Kershaw, so at least it will still be a left-hander starting for Los Angeles. After struggling through injuries each of the last three seasons, Ryu proved to be a force down the stretch last season.

Ryu did not have a decision against the Diamondbacks in 2018, posting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings. He is 3-3 against Arizona lifetime in 13 starts with a 3.77 ERA.

Not only are Goldschmidt and Pollock gone from the Diamondbacks, but so is left-hander Patrick Corbin, who has moved on to the Washington Nationals. Jake Lamb is expected to take over for Goldschmidt at first base, but he continues to struggle with back issues. And projected cleanup hitter Steven Souza Jr. is suddenly out for the season after tearing multiple knee ligaments by slipping on home plate in an exhibition game.

The Diamondbacks are not exactly headed into the season with a burst of optimism.

"It's the first of many, many tests that a baseball season offers you," manager Torey Lovullo said of Souza's injury, according to MLB.com. "Sometimes those tests tear teams apart. Sometimes they make it strong. I know this group is sticking together right now. These guys are prepared to go and keep moving forward. That's very pleasing to me. But we're not going to forget about Steven, that's for sure."

Former Dodger Zack Greinke will start the opener for the Diamondbacks, following a 15-11 record and a 3.21 ERA last season, when he was an All-Star. Greinke was 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA against the Dodgers last season and is 7-5 with a 3.77 ERA in 15 starts against them lifetime.

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson could pick up additional playing time for the Diamondbacks if Souza is out for an extended period. Lefty specialist T.J. McFarland is working his way through shoulder inflammation.

Kershaw is not the only Dodgers starter that is ailing, as Rich Hill is recovering from a left knee strain that will keep him out until mid-April. Corey Seager is expected to start at shortstop for the Dodgers after going through elbow and hip surgeries last year.

