Rylie Mills breaks down leadership skills of Notre Dame football defensive linemen
Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Rylie Mills sees leadership traits in several of his most experienced teammates along the front four
Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Rylie Mills sees leadership traits in several of his most experienced teammates along the front four
Notre Dame and Under Armour are extending their relationship, agreeing to a new 10-year contract with a price tag of more than $10 million annually in cash and gear.
The Big 12 added four teams, the AAC added six and two teams have made the leap to Conference USA from the FCS level.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.
The New York Jets legend was a force all over the defensive line.
Fantasy football analysts Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens debate who should be the number two TE this draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Contrary to popular belief, the Ravens' offense didn't change that much last season after Jackson went down. They plan to be much different from the jump this year. Here's how.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up.
J.T. Poston got aggressive on the 72nd hole of the tournament, and it cost him plenty.
After a magical World Cup journey ended with a 6-0 loss to Norway, an emotional Philippines women’s national team took immense pride in the progress they achieved.
A full offseason with Roquan Smith. Maybe the best safety tandem in the NFL. There's plenty of reason to be excited about the other side of the ball in Baltimore.
Notre Dame finished at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 in each of Lujack's three seasons at quarterback.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
Burrow pulled up with a calf injury on Day 2 of training camp.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will fight for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday in Las Vegas in boxing's biggest fight in several years.
Errol Spence Jr. hasn't talked trash and hasn't made any outlandish claims. He's always been focused on being recognized as the sport's greatest fighter and he's now on the precipice of hitting his goal.
Yahoo Sports consulted with over two dozen league personnel to compile the NBA’s next batch of front-office risers.
Diggs signed a five-year extension worth up to $100 million, and he did it by performing at a level his new teammate can relate to.
Lindsey Horan scored a much-needed equalizer in another up-and-down match for the USWNT.
The Browns aren't shy about singing Garrett's praises, so much so that they're building their defensive revamp around him.