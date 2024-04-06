RyLee Grays is latest Tar Heel to enter transfer portal

It’s never easy seeing one of your players enter the transfer portal.

Sometimes, a player has to do what’s best for them. Maybe that player didn’t truly fit in with a program when stepping on campus, get as much playing time, or simply wanted to go somewhere else due to personal preference.

There has been several players transfer from the UNC women’s basketball team, which lost in a blowout to South Carolina during the Round of 32 this year. No Tar Heel starters have transferred yet (as of Saturday, April 6), but the four already have been reserves.

Add yet a fifth reserve to the transfer portal, as freshman RyLee Grays entered her name on Friday, April 5.

Little-used #UNC freshman forward Rylee Grays, who played less than a minute in ACC play, reportedly has become the fifth Tar Heels women's player to enter the transfer portal. https://t.co/5HRAtgzoMp — R.L. Bynum (@r.l.bynum on Threads) (@RL_Bynum) April 5, 2024

Grays only played 19 minutes across five games last year, with her best output coming when she scored four points – on 2-of-2 shooting – in North Carolina’s 96-36 domination of Western Carolina.

Grays, a 1-time state champion who calls Pearland, Texas her hometown, was part of a deep forward rotation led by Alyssa Ustby.

Even though Grays is not returning, the Tar Heel Tribune showcases plenty of players expected to return, including the entire starting lineup. This could pose good news for UNC, which will be looking for its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2022.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire