Ryle wins in walkoff fashion, Dixie Heights rolls in Ninth Region baseball semis

Dixie Heights' Will Steczynski slides home for a run in the Ninth Region semifinals.

FLORENCE, Ky. – Chris Maxwell has been coaching Dixie Heights baseball since 1983. Win or lose, he enjoys being around his players and helping them grow.

His Colonels will get a chance for a rare win after defeating Conner 7-2 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Ninth Region semifinals at Thomas More Stadium.

Dixie, 26-14, will take on Ryle (30-9) in the championship game, which is 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas More Stadium. The game was originally set for Thursday night, but Dixie Heights is having its graduation during that time.

Conner finishes 16-24.

Dixie is in the championship game for the first time since 2013, looking for its first regional championship since 2001.

“I love the game,” Maxwell said. “I played football in college, coached it at the beginning of my career. I love baseball. It has different challenges. It’s a chess game. Being around the kids energizes me. It’s been a pleasure.”

Sophomore Kyle Flynn pitched a complete game and improved to 8-2 on the season, lowering his 2.51 earned-run average going in. He scattered 10 hits but key strikeouts and benefited from a baserunning error by the Cougars.

Dixie had several stolen bases including a couple of double steals on second and third.

“I try to get a little more aggressive in the postseason,” Maxwell said. “I don’t show a lot during the season. I knew we could get the double steal.”

Dixie Heights head coach Chris Maxwell talks to an umpire Wednesday night.

How the Colonels scored

Dixie scored four runs in the first inning with one hit, an infield hit that was initially ruled an error then changed.

Will Steczynski and Sean Mitchell drew walks to start the inning. After that, the Colonels benefitted from two errors, two wild pitches, a hit batter, and a fielder’s choice in which the runner beat the throw to second.

Dixie plated two in the second after a leadoff double by Steczynski. Seniors Luke Abeling and Carson Pullum plated runs and the Colonels led 6-1.

Conner’s best chance came in the fourth. Senior Aaron Wichmann led off with a double. Senior J.J. Bagby brought him in with a single. His courtesy runner was later thrown out at third, which proved to be crucial when junior Logan Webster hit a triple. Conner got one run in the inning and trailed 6-2.

Conner senior salute

Conner had nine seniors for first-year head coach Mike Hart: Elijah Bohman, Bryce Bowman, Dylan Hart, Gabe Huff, Owen Louden, Rex Richter, Branden Staten, Aaron Wichmann and Tristian Winterman.

Wichmann was the leading hitter at .344 with four home runs and 31 RBIs. He was 6-3, 1.51 on the mound. Huff hit .336 with two homers

“That’s a nice ballclub, really,” Maxwell. “Their record doesn’t indicate anything. They come out, they hit the ball well. They’re a little down on pitching from what they’ve had in past years.”

Dixie Heights 7, Conner 2.

WP: Flynn (8-2); LP: Bushman (1-3)

Leaders: C – Bagby 3-3; Wichmann 2B; Webster 3-3, 3B; Richter 2-4; DH – Steczynski 1-3, 2B, 2 RS; Shinkle 2-3.

Ryle 5, Covington Catholic 4

Ryle has not won the Ninth Region championship since 2013 when the Raiders beat Dixie Heights in the championship.

The Raiders earned a rematch with a come-from-behind walkoff win over Covington Catholic in the second semifinal, 5-4.

Junior Josh Caudill’s double scored sophomore Anthony Coppola, the winning run, with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a rally from a 4-0 deficit.

Caudill, Ryle’s cleanup hitter hit a blooper that fell in between three Raider fielders near the right field line. The ball took a high bounce and the throw to the plate was offline as Coppola slid home.

“I knew he would score,” Caudill said. “He’s too fast. We’ve done that multiple times this year. We did that against CovCath this year, walkoff home run. Baseball, anything happens.”

Ryle is excited about the opportunity.

“I feel great. This is the most exciting thing I’ve ever been a part of. I love these moments,” Ryle senior Tate Cordrey said. “We can come back in any time. It’s going to be a hard game, Dixie is not a team to take lightly, but I think we can do it.”

CovCath finished 31-6 and missed a chance for its first regional championship since 2005.

How the game unfolded

CovCath scored one in the first on a two-out walk by Charlie Dieruf. He scored after a single by Alek Yuskewich and a Ryle error on the play.

CovCath made it 3-0 in the second after Ryle starter Dylan McIntyre retired the first two batters.

Senior catcher Vince DiTommaso hit a triple. No. 9 hitter Brian Finke, a junior, hit an RBI single. Leadoff hitter Jackson Reardon, CovCath’s leading hitter, hit a triple to deep center field to make it 3-0.

Reardon hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth to make it 4-0 after DiTommaso singled with one out, and Finke moved him over with a bunt.

DiTommaso threw out a runner stealing second in the fourth to short-circuit a potential Ryle rally.

Ryle sophomore A.J. Curry hit a double with two outs in the fourth to put Ryle on the board with a 4-1 deficit.

Ryle tied the game in the sixth inning off Charlie Dieruf, who came in to relieve starter Bradley Zekl.

Josh Caudill and Oli Morris hit singles with one out. Dieruf struck out the next batter on a close pitch call with a 3-2 count that many CovCath supporters and players didn’t agree with.

Caleb Mann hit a double to score one run. Cordrey tripled to the gap in right center to score two runs and tie the game.

“I felt like I needed to do something,” he said. “I slow the whole game down, control my breathing. It’s baseball, have fun. I knew I could hit the fastball. I just had to focus on seeing the curveball in the zone. I saw the fastball down in the zone and hit it.”

Ryle 5, Covington Catholic 4

WP: Mann (7-1); LP: Dieruf (1-2).

Leaders: R – Curry 2-4, 2B, SB; Caudill 2-4, 2B, RBI; Morris 2-3; Mann 1-3, 2B, RBI; Cordrey 2B, RBI; CC – Reardon 2-3, 3B, RBI; DiTommaso 2-2, 3B.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: KHSAA regional baseball: Ryle beats CovCath, Dixie Heights tops Conner