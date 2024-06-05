Ryle sophomore leads Northern Kentucky all-region baseball honors

The Northern Kentucky Baseball Coaches Association and the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference announced their all-region high school baseball teams.

The conference splits Northern Kentucky teams into three classes as in other team sports, naming 10 players in each class. The coaches association split the area into two divisions and honored players by position.

Both lists overlapped. Here are the honorees.

Ryle sophomore A.J. Curry is the big-school player of the year in Northern Kentucky baseball as voted by the coaches.. He is batting .580 with five homers, 34 RBI and 42 runs scored as he leads Ryle into the state tournament this week.

The coaches association Division I team: Designated hitter – Alek Yuskewich (CovCath); First base – Daxton Straus (Campbell County); Second base – Luke Abeling (Dixie Heights); Shortstop – Jackson Reardon (CovCath); Third base – Trevor Pulsfort (Scott); Catcher – Chris Henson (Boone County); Outfielder – A.J. Curry (Ryle), Mark Nowak (Cooper), Charlie Dieruf (CovCath); Pitcher – Logan Cones (Simon Kenton), Eli Wagner (CovCath).

Player of the Year: Curry; Coach of the Year: Chris Maxwell (Dixie Heights).

In Division I of the NKAC, seven of the 10 honorees overlapped with the coaches association: Curry, Reardon, Dieruf, Nowak, Henson, Wagner and Cones. Also named were Dylan McIntyre (Ryle), Aaron Wichmann (Conner) and Sam Eppley (Ryle).

The coaches association Division II team: Designated hitter – Brody Benke (Highlands); First base – Noah Thornberry (Calvary Christian); Second base – Nick Keener (Bellevue); Shortstop – T.J. Sorrell (Bellevue); Third base – Michael Detzel (Beechwood), Catcher – Aiden Dickerson (Bellevue); Outfielder – Kaden Wright (Lloyd Memorial), Tyler Fryman (Beechwood), Carson Shea (St. Henry); Pitcher – Zach DeSylva (Highlands), Mason Howard (Walton-Verona).

Player of the Year: Michael Detzel (Beechwood); Coach of the Year: Rob Sanders (Bellevue).

Beechwood's Michael Detzel is the DIvision II player of the year. He hit .345 this year with 32 RBI and 24 runs scored.

In Division II of the NKAC, six honorees were the same as the coaches association: DeSylva, Detzel, Shea, Wright, Fryman and Howard. Others were Chase Flaherty (Beechwood), Luke Schneider (Highlands), Drew Barth (Highlands) and Connor Seiter (Newport Central Catholic).

In Division III of the NKAC, four honorees were also honored by the coaches association: Dickerson, Sorrell, Keener and Thornberry. Others are Jackson Mays (Ludlow), Adam Brandstetter (Villa Madonna), Jonah Martin (VMA), Kaden Morrison (Ludlow< Joshua Ruwe (Calvary) and Race Zachary (Calvary).

The Ninth Region coaches named Reardon player of the year and Covington Catholic head coach Bill Krumpelbeck coach of the year.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Northern Kentucky coaches, conference name all-region baseball honors