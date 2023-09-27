Rylan says he felt "devastation" over not returning to Big Brother

Rylan Clark has shared that he felt "devastation" over not being asked back for the Big Brother reboot.

The TV star previously fronted Big Brother's Bit on the Side between 2013 and 2018 and regularly campaigned for the main show to be revived. In April, AJ Odudu and Will Best were announced as the new hosts.

Joining the Loose Women panel yesterday (September 26), Rylan spoke about his feelings on the reboot.



"Obviously, Big Brother was a massive part of my life. It was my favourite thing in the world to do," he said.

"For the past five years when it's been off, I've been very vocal saying it should come back. [It was in] my eyes - and still is - the best reality show out there.

"I didn't know what was going on with Big Brother. I said very much I hope I'm a part of it. And I suppose naively and stupidly to a point, I just thought, 'I've been there for six or seven years... I love the show so much'.

"I just sillily presumed I would be asked back."

Rylan continued by saying that he knew Emma Willis wouldn't be back as the presenter of this year's revival, before saying he believed that he'd be in with a shout.

"And I wasn't. It didn't transpire to be," he said.

"I would've gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat. And it was... quite difficult actually, because I didn't find out until nigh-on when everyone else found out, which I was quite upset about.

"But, I genuinely, hand on heart, wish everyone well, because I've wanted that show to come back for a long time. But from a personal point of view, I was devastated."

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. After launch night, the show airs on Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

