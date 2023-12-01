Rylan responds to I'm a Celebrity's on-air conversation about him

Dave Benett - Getty Images

TV presenter Rylan Clark has publicly responded to comments made about him on last night's (November 30) episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Strictly It Takes Two host was revealed as This Morning presenter Josie Gibson's dream man during a conversation with fellow campmates Nella Rose and Nigel Farage.

"Do you know who’s my type?" she said to her jungle co-stars. "Obviously, he’s not my type in other ways… but if someone gave me a straight Rylan."



Dave Benett - Getty Images

Josie went on to explain why Rylan ticks her boxes in the bush telegraph: "I like a goatee, Rylan. I like them tall, Rylan. And I like them with a nice bit of hair, Rylan. And I like them with nice eyes, Rylan."

"Everything just screams Rylan, but I don’t think he’s barking up my tree."



Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had a cheeky response to Josie's confession, declaring: "I think he’s in a different forest."

ITV/Shutterstock

Rylan was quick to react to the chat about him, sharing two posts to X, formerly Twitter.

"Listen the way it’s been going with the fellas…… you might be in @Josiestweet," he wrote in a tweet, alongside a meme of Ryan Gosling as Ken winking in a scene from the Barbie movie.

In a second post, Rylan shared a video in direct response to Ant and Dec's quip. "Me in the other forest. Love ya Josie x," read the caption, with the video showing Rylan amidst a forest backdrop.

Josie's campmates were certainly surprised with Josie's choice at the time of the chat, with Nella Rose shrieking: "WHAT?!"

"Really? Like a well-kept man," she added, with Josie confirming: "I think he’s beautiful."



Josie and Rylan are friends and co-stars who both recently presented This Morning together, following Holly Willoughby's departure.

In September, Josie confirmed she was single again ahead of her jungle entrance, after a recent romantic relationship broke down.

The TV presenter was previously engaged to Luke Sanwo, the father of her son Terry, before their split in 2015.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.





