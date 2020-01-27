Rylan Jones helps Runnin' Utes end four-game losing streak to earn Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week honors

Rylan Jones was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week for his efforts in two Runnin' Utes wins against the Washington schools this week. He scored 13 of Utah's final 22 points in a comeback against Washington in the final 5:25, and 13 of his team's final 20 points against Washington State in the last 9:24 of the game. Jones is now tied for fifth in the Utah freshman record books with 35 made three-pointers this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad