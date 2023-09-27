Rylan Clark terrified as snake invades his Essex home as he claims ‘I don’t feel safe’
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
No bobbleheads and no postseason meant nearly no fans for the Yankees on Monday.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
The Yankees were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday after making the postseason in Aaron Boone's first five seasons as manager.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
“There’s really no need for him to address the media," Ohtani's agent said of the two-way superstar, who hasn't spoken publicly since Aug. 9.
Derek Carr's injury looked bad, but just 24 hours later, the QB is feeling a lot better.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
From incredible catches to insane defensive plays, we've got you covered with all the best plays from the weekend in sports.
Howell is supposed to be the face of Washington's resurgence. He still might be, but Sunday was a "welcome to the NFL" moment.