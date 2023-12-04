Rye defeats Maine-Endwell for state championship

The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Umpire Joe West was among five candidates to receive fewer than five of 16 votes.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
After a win in Week 12, Jordan Love is looking to take down an even bigger opponent in Week 13.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
Anything the Titans can do, the Colts can do better. Even when it comes to a comedy of errors.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.