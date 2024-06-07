Rydstrom & Hurzeler among Brighton contenders

Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom (left) and St Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler (right) [Getty Images]

Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom and St Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler are among the contenders to be the next Brighton manager, with the club set to make a decision at some point next week.

The club announced on 18 May that Roberto De Zerbi would be leaving at the end of the Premier League season and have since been linked with numerous candidates.

BBC Sport understands that while some of the names were never under consideration, others are, including Rydstrom, whose side are seven points clear at the top of the Swedish league.

US-born Hurzeler, 31, guided St Pauli to the German second division title last season and a return to the Bundesliga after 13 years.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber have been leading the search, which is now in its final stages.

Even when a preferred choice emerges, there could be more time before Brighton are able to officially confirm an appointment, particularly if the manager is already at a club.

In addition to compensation, an overseas coach would need a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE).

Barber told BBC Sport last month that he was "obsessive" about succession planning.

It is understood the club had three or four targets which they have been getting background information on at the same time to try and minimise the inevitable risk that comes with a change of manager.