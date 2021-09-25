Ryder Cup: USA steps on gas, puts Europe on ropes in early session

Right about now, Team Europe is probably hoping Jon Rahm can play every match in the rest of the Ryder Cup.

Rahm is about the only bright spot for Team Europe, which found itself on the ropes against the United States after the first Saturday session. For a brief moment, it appeared Rahm and Sergio Garcia's comeback triumph would spur the other three European teams to victories of their own, but it wasn't to be. Team USA led after the morning session 9-3, and Europe will need a miracle to come back on Saturday and Sunday.

Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia def. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger, 3&1

After going down 3-0 after the first three holes, Rahm and Garcia turned the match around, tying it on the ninth hole and then dusting the Americans the rest of the way. With the victory, his 24th, Garcia is now the winningest Ryder Cup player of all time.

Running total: USA 6, Europe 3

Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, 2&1

DJ continues to storm his way through this week's Ryder Cup, perhaps getting a measure of revenge for losing out on a PGA Championship at this same Whistling Straits course 11 years ago. This pair never trailed and was far too much for the Casey/Hatton pairing to handle. When some miraculous shots kept it close, the American duo fought back hard.

Running total: USA 7, Europe 3

All the momentum.@Paul_Casey holes out for eagle at No. 14.



Casey/Hatton have won 3 of the last 4 holes. pic.twitter.com/TbV8g6Vhj7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2021

Justin Thomas/Jordan def. Viktor Hovland/Bernd Wiesberger, 2&1

The heralded American duo, which lost their Friday morning match, rallied back from a three-hole deficit to even the match by the 10th, and then strangled the life out of the two Ryder Cup rookies. Both Thomas and Spieth needed a good round after a frustrating Friday, and they got it. After this match, all 12 U.S. players have earned at least half a point.

Running total: USA 8, Europe 3

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay def. Lee Westwood/Matthew Fitzpatrick, 5&3

A run of four victories in five holes sealed the deal for the United States in this one. The age of the European team may be coming back to bite them.

Running total: USA 9, Europe 3

The Ryder Cup continues Saturday afternoon with fourball matches, and concludes Sunday with 12 singles matches.

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 25: Collin Morikawa of team United States (L) and Dustin Johnson of team United States walk down the first hole during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

