Ryder Cup: How each United States, European golfer fared at Whistling Straits
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The U.S. team demolished the European squad at the 43rd Ryder Cup, winning by a margin of 19-9, earning the most points since the event went to its current format.
Dustin Johnson led the way for the Americans. He arrived at Whistling Straits with a career 7-9 Ryder Cup mark but won all five of his matches this week, becoming the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 5-0-0.
Three American Ryder Cup rookies—Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all won three times during the week. Fellow rookie Scottie Scheffler also went unbeaten, winning twice while earning a tie.
Ryder Cup: Scores | Sunday singles breakdowns
Sunday singles results
U.S.
Golfer
Record at Whistling Straits
Record all-time
Dustin Johnson
5-0-0
12-9-0
Collin Morikawa
3-0-1
3-0-1
Patrick Cantlay
3-0-1
3-0-1
Xander Schauffele
3-1-0
3-1-0
Scottie Scheffler
2-0-1
2-0-1
Bryson DeChambeau
2-0-1
2-3-1
Justin Thomas
2-1-1
6-2-1
Daniel Berger
2-1-0
2-1-0
Brooks Koepka
2-2-0
6-5-1
Harris English
1-1-1
1-1-1
Jordan Spieth
1-2-1
8-7-1
Tony Finau
1-2-0
3-3-0
Europe
Golfer
Record at Whistling Straits
Record all-time
Jon Rahm
3-1-1
4-3-1
Sergio Garcia
3-1-0
25-13-8
Ian Poulter
1-2-0
15-8-2
Shane Lowry
1-2-0
1-2-0
Lee Westwood
1-2-0
21-20-6
Tyrrell Hatton
1-2-1
2-4-1
Rory McIlroy
1-3-0
12-12-4
Tommy Fleetwood
0-1-2
4-1-2
Bernd Wiesberger
0-3-0
0-3-0
Matthew Fitzpatrick
0-3-0
0-5-0
Paul Casey
0-4-0
4-7-5
Viktor Hovland
0-4-1
0-4-1