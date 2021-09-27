Ryder Cup: How each United States, European golfer fared at Whistling Straits

Todd Kelly
·2 min read

The U.S. team demolished the European squad at the 43rd Ryder Cup, winning by a margin of 19-9, earning the most points since the event went to its current format.

Dustin Johnson led the way for the Americans. He arrived at Whistling Straits with a career 7-9 Ryder Cup mark but won all five of his matches this week, becoming the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 5-0-0.

Three American Ryder Cup rookies—Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all won three times during the week. Fellow rookie Scottie Scheffler also went unbeaten, winning twice while earning a tie.

Sunday singles results

U.S.

Golfer

Record at Whistling Straits

Record all-time

Dustin Johnson

5-0-0

12-9-0

Collin Morikawa

3-0-1

3-0-1

Patrick Cantlay

3-0-1

3-0-1

Xander Schauffele

3-1-0

3-1-0

Scottie Scheffler

2-0-1

2-0-1

Bryson DeChambeau

2-0-1

2-3-1

Justin Thomas

2-1-1

6-2-1

Daniel Berger

2-1-0

2-1-0

Brooks Koepka

2-2-0

6-5-1

Harris English

1-1-1

1-1-1

Jordan Spieth

1-2-1

8-7-1

Tony Finau

1-2-0

3-3-0

Europe

Golfer

Record at Whistling Straits

Record all-time

Jon Rahm

3-1-1

4-3-1

Sergio Garcia

3-1-0

25-13-8

Ian Poulter

1-2-0

15-8-2

Shane Lowry

1-2-0

1-2-0

Lee Westwood

1-2-0

21-20-6

Tyrrell Hatton

1-2-1

2-4-1

Rory McIlroy

1-3-0

12-12-4

Tommy Fleetwood

0-1-2

4-1-2

Bernd Wiesberger

0-3-0

0-3-0

Matthew Fitzpatrick

0-3-0

0-5-0

Paul Casey

0-4-0

4-7-5

Viktor Hovland

0-4-1

0-4-1

