Ryder Cup: How each United States, European golfer fared at Whistling Straits

The U.S. team demolished the European squad at the 43rd Ryder Cup, winning by a margin of 19-9, earning the most points since the event went to its current format.

Dustin Johnson led the way for the Americans. He arrived at Whistling Straits with a career 7-9 Ryder Cup mark but won all five of his matches this week, becoming the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to go 5-0-0.

Three American Ryder Cup rookies—Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele all won three times during the week. Fellow rookie Scottie Scheffler also went unbeaten, winning twice while earning a tie.

U.S.

Golfer Record at Whistling Straits Record all-time Dustin Johnson 5-0-0 12-9-0 Collin Morikawa 3-0-1 3-0-1 Patrick Cantlay 3-0-1 3-0-1 Xander Schauffele 3-1-0 3-1-0 Scottie Scheffler 2-0-1 2-0-1 Bryson DeChambeau 2-0-1 2-3-1 Justin Thomas 2-1-1 6-2-1 Daniel Berger 2-1-0 2-1-0 Brooks Koepka 2-2-0 6-5-1 Harris English 1-1-1 1-1-1 Jordan Spieth 1-2-1 8-7-1 Tony Finau 1-2-0 3-3-0

Europe