Ryder Cup 2023 pairings for Friday’s foursomes confirmed

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will lead out Team Europe against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns when the Ryder Cup gets under way on Friday morning in Rome.

Following Thursday’s final practice sessions, team captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson took to the presentation stage at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club where they announced their line-ups for the opening foursomes.

In match two, Scandinavian duo Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg will take on America’s Max Hom and Brian Harmon, who won the Open at Hoylake this summer.

Shane Lowry is paired with Austria’s Sepp Straka against Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa in match three, before a mouthwatering showdown sees America’s star pairing Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay meet Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the final match.

The pairings for the Friday afternoon’s fourballs will be revealed after the foursomes have been played. The format will be repeated on Saturday, before Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Friday foursome pairings and tee times

6.35am BST: Scheffler/Burns v Rahm/Hatton

6.50am BST: Homa/Harmon v Hovland/Aberg

7.05am BST: Fowler/Morikawa v Lowry/Straka

7.20am BST: Schauffele/Cantlay v McIlroy/Fleetwood

Full Ryder Cup schedule

Afternoon schedule

11:25am Fourball match 1

11:40am Fourball match 2

11:55am Fourball match 3

12:10pm Fourball match 4

Saturday 30 September

Morning schedule

6:35am Foursomes match 1

6:50am Foursomes match 2

7:05am Foursomes match 3

7:20am Foursomes match 4

Afternoon schedule

11:25am Fourball match 1

11:40am Fourball match 2

11:55am Fourball match 3

12:10pm Fourball match 4

Sunday 1 October

11:35am Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 5pm finish).