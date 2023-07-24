Ryder Cup team predictions: Who’s in and who’s out for Team Europe and Team USA

US challenge: Cameron Young and Brian Harman are both fancied to play in Italy - R&A via Getty Images

Brian Harman powered to victory at the Open and no doubt into Ryder Cup contention as well for the US team.

Here, Telegraph Sport selects the players we think will be selected for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup this September in Rome.

Europe’s own Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka were among the runners up at Hoylake, but Rory McIlroy could not improve on his runner-up finish at the US Open.

Read Telegraph Sport’s writers picks for Team Europe and Team USA and let us know in the comments below who you’d most like to see teeing off in Italy.

Rivals turned colleagues? Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka - Peter Powell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

James Corrigan, Golf Correspondent

Brian Harman looks a Ryder Cup natural with his dead-eyed aim and unflappable temperament. Zach Johnson will be glad to have the Open champion in his ranks, as well as the US Open champion (Wyndham Clark) and the USPGA champion (Brooks Koepka). Johnson has a problem, however, in Justin Thomas. One of the most popular players in the US team, the two-time major winner shot a first round 82 at the Open to continue his torrid run. He is taken to turnaround his form.

For Europe, Sepp Straka’s tie for second has made the world No 25 almost a certainty for a wildcard. Tommy Fleetwood replaced Matt Fitzpatrick in the last of the six automatic places. With Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose also shoo-ins, the rest could be fighting for two places. Adrian Meronk won at the Rome course earlier in the year and Alex Noren provides a bit more experience.

Europe: McIlroy, Rahm, MacIntyre, Hovland, Hatton, Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, Rose, Straka, Lowry, Meronk, Noren

US: Scheffler, Clark, Harman, Koepka, Schauffele, Cantlay, Max Homa, Spieth, Young, Morikawa, Fowler, Thomas

Taxi! Justin Thomas could have been forgiven for wanting to get out of Hoylake ASAP - Lorraine Osullivan/Reuters

Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer

About the most emotion Harman displayed at Hoylake came when explaining how much a Ryder Cup pick would mean to him. He is close friends with US captain Johnson, who embraced him as soon as he walked off the 18th green as Open champion. Consider him a certainty for Rome. The picture is far bleaker for Thomas, as the two-time USPGA winner slumped to an abject 82 in his first round at Royal Liverpool. It was his second round in the 80s this year, opening a surprise route into the team for Rickie Fowler.

For the Europeans, Straka has cemented his claim with his finish as joint Open runner-up, having made four more birdies than anyone else all week. One change: the substitution of Nicolai Hojgaard for Robert MacIntyre. The Scot is coming into form at the right time and Jon Rahm is just one of his powerful backers.

Europe: Rahm, McIlroy, Hovland, Hatton, Lowry, Fitzpatrick, Fleetwood, Rose, Straka, Meronk, Larrazabal, MacIntyre

US: Scheffler, Koepka, Homa, Spieth, Harman, Cantlay, Young, Schauffele, Fowler, Morikawa, Finau, Clark

