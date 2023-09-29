Ryder Cup: Spectators sprint to course for start of 2023 tournament
Moment the gates open for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Source: PA
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
“Of course I had to answer.”
Make a magnificent shot in a major, and you’ll celebrate alone. Make a magnificent shot in a Ryder Cup, and you’ve got 11 teammates and an entire nation — or continent — behind you. Here are some of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history.
The U.S. is looking to break a losing streak on European soil that goes back three decades.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
Ryder Cup legend Nick Faldo has no patience for fellow European stars who jumped to LIV.
Brooks Koepka was a captain’s pick for the U.S. team this year in what will be his first Ryder Cup since joining LIV Golf.
Johnson has been a part of five Ryder Cup teams and was 5-0 in 2021.
“I have a lot of belief in myself that I’m not as far off as I think," he said Wednesday.
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has announced his Ryder Cup picks, which are sure to draw controversy.
