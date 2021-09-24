Ryder Cup scores, updates: Live results, standings, scoring, schedule, coverage for Day 1 today in 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup, which is being played in 2021, is underway from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin and will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know include scores, updates, schedule, how to watch and more. Follow RyderCup.com for the most up-to-date scoring information in addition to news, results and more.

Friday morning Ryder Cup results: Foursomes scores

Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia are 2 up on Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas through 14

Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa are 2 up on Viktor Hovland & Paul Casey through 13

Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka are 2 up on Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood through 12

Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay are 4 up on Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter through 10

Ryder Cup live streaming and TV channel information

The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. All live coverage on NBC and GOLF Channel will simul-stream on Peacock Premium and RyderCup.com.

Ryder Cup live updates, coverage

This from off the green. @JonRahmpga takes another point for @RyderCupEurope to go 1 up thru 4. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3pHyQr0DwV — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

And with that, @JonRahmpga grabs a point to bring the match tied thru three. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/SugrjXThjo — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

The scene on the first tee 🙌#RyderCup pic.twitter.com/3a7Nxq3zOR — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

Here. We Go. Friday's first Foursomes match is now in play. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/zPI8Fi9vQ9 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) September 24, 2021

How to watch the Ryder Cup: Full schedule

Friday, September 24 schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Saturday, September 25 schedule

Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET

TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)

Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

Sunday, September 26 schedule

Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com

