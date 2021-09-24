Ryder Cup schedule today: Tee times, pairings, matchups, teams, foursomes, live streams for Friday

Associated Press

The buzz around Whistling Straits is about big drives, huge throngs of people and a U.S. team so talented it will have to search for ways to throw away this Ryder Cup. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas almost surely will be paired together in both foursomes and fourballs beginning Friday on the shore of Lake Michigan. While U.S. captain Steve Stricker has some decisions to make in most pairings, the Spieth-Thomas combination isn’t one of them.