Ryder Cup schedule today: Tee times, pairings, matchups, teams, foursomes, live streams for Friday
The 2020 Ryder Cup, taking place in 2021, starts on Friday, September 23 and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s schedule including tee times, pairings, live streaming info and more.
The 43rd Ryder Cup will air across NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock and RyderCup.com from Friday, September 24 through Sunday, September 26 from Whistling Straits Golf Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. The Ryder Cup begins Friday with four foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon. Follow RyderCup.com for up-to-date pairings and check back frequently for more news and updates.
Ryder Cup pairings, schedule today
Match 1
Time: 8:05 a.m. ET
United States: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth
Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia
Match 2
Time: 8:21 a.m. ET
United States: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa
Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland
Match 3
Time: 8:37 a.m. ET
United States: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger
Europe: Lee Westwood & Matthew Fitzpatrick
Match 4
Time: 8:53 a.m. ET
United States: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
Europe: Rory McIlroy & Ian Poulter
Ryder Cup 2021 schedule
Friday, September 24 live streams, TV schedule
Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
TV Channel: Golf Channel
Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Saturday, September 25 live streams, TV schedule
Time: 8:00 am ET – 7:00 pm ET
TV Channel: Golf Channel (8:00 – 9:00 am ET), NBC (9:00 am – 7:00 pm ET)
Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
Sunday, September 26 live streams, TV schedule
Time: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: Peacock, RyderCup.com
