Ryder Cup live – Europe look to finish the job in Rome
1035 Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler
1047 Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa
1059 Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay
1111 Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns
1123 Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa
1135 Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman
1147 Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka
1159 Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas
1211 Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele
1223 Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth
1235 Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler
1247 Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark
1010 – Luke Donald’s side will also have plenty of extra motivation after the second day’s play ended with angry scenes on the 18th green which later continued outside the clubhouse. Rory McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last.
1000- Welcome to the PA news agency’s live Ryder Cup blog. It is singles Sunday at Marco Simone in Rome. Europe need just four points to complete their revenge mission and regain the trophy from the USA.