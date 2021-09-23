Ryder Cup Friday foursomes pairings announced during Opening Ceremony

After much pomp and circumstance at Whistling Straits early week, Team Europe and Team USA have finally revealed their opening lineups for the first session of the 43rd Ryder Cup.

The first ball goes in the air plenty early on Friday morning with the start of the first session of foursomes matches (a format in which the Europeans traditionally have had an advantage). It kicks off a three-day weekend of head-to-head golf that will decide who claims the Cup by Sunday evening.

The foursome pairings were revealed on Thursday afternoon at an Opening Ceremony. Take a look at who U.S. captain Steve Stricker and European captain Padraig Harrington put out first.

Foursomes pairings

Friday, Sept. 24

8:05 a.m.: Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (EUR) vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (USA)

8:21 a.m.: Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Paul Casey vs. Viktor Hovland (EUR)

8:37 a.m.: Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger (USA)

8:53 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter

All times listed are ET.

US is sitting DeChambeau, English, Finau & Scheffler; Euros sitting Fleetwood, Hatton, Lowry & Weisberger. — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) September 23, 2021

The Friday afternoon four-ball matches will be announced after the foursomes matches conclude. Saturday will once again feature morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs as well. Sunday will be the 12 singles matches.

TV, streaming info

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times ET.

Friday, Sept. 24

TV

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 6 to 8 a.m., Golf Channel

Ryder Cup, Day 1: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Golf Channel

Foursomes at 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Four-ball matches at 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Story continues

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 7 to 9 p.m., Golf Channel

Streaming

Featured Groups, Day 1: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Saturday, Sept. 25

TV

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 6 to 8 a.m., Golf Channel

Ryder Cup, Day 2: 8 to 9 a.m., Golf Channel; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., NBC

Foursomes at 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m.

Four-ball matches at 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 7 to 9 p.m., Golf Channel

Streaming

Featured Groups, Day 2: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Sunday, Sept. 26

TV

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 9 a.m. to noon, Golf Channel

Ryder Cup, Day 3: noon to 6 p.m., NBC

The 12 singles matches start 12:04 p.m. and golfers will go off at 11-minute intervals. Play will conclude around 5 p.m. The Trophy Presentation will then take place on the 18th green.

Golf Central – Live From the Ryder Cup: 7 to 9 p.m., Golf Channel

Streaming

Featured Group, Day 3: noon to 6 p.m., Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.