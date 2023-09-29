Ryder Cup 2023 tee times today and full schedule after Friday fourball pairings revealed

The Ryder Cup is back and Europe have taken an early advantage at Marco Simone in Rome, but the USA will look to hit back in the afternoon fourballs.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton proved an effective partnership early on for Europe with a fine victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, before Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka and Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood all followed suit to give the hosts first-ever 4-0 lead in the event’s history.

Zach Johnson’s outstanding depth will give the Americans hope after sitting Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – all of whom will play in the fourballs.

Luke Donald has plenty of options too, with the raucous first tee at Marco Simone offering Europe a significant home advantage to start each match. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events including the Ryder Cup, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Tee times and schedule

Tuesday 26 September - Thursday 28 September: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday 29 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton 4&3 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

6:50 Foursomes match 2: Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg 4&3 Max Homa and Brian Harman

7:05 Foursomes match 3: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 2&1 Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

7:20 Foursomes match 4: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood 2&1 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1: Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

11:40 Fourball match 2: Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

11:55 Fourball match 3: Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

12:10 Fourball match 4: Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Saturday 30 September: Four foursome (alternate shot) matches in the morning and four fourball (better ball) matches in the afternoon.

Morning schedule

6:35 Foursomes match 1

6:50 Foursomes match 2

7:05 Foursomes match 3

7:20 Foursomes match 4

Afternoon schedule

11:25 Fourball match 1

11:40 Fourball match 2

11:55 Fourball match 3

12:10 Fourball match 4

Sunday 1 October: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

11:35 Sunday singles (12 players tee off every 12 minutes (approximately 17:00 finish).

The home captain chooses which format is played in the morning and which in the afternoon on the first two days

Who are the captains?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will feature two new captains. The United States will be led by Zach Johnson, two-time major winner and five-time player at the event, while Luke Donald will guide Europe - the Englishman replaced Henrik Stenson in the role after the Swedish player was stripped of the captaincy after electing to join LIV Golf.

Who are the vice-captains?

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Nicolas Colsaerts

USA: Steve Stricker, Davis Love III

What are the Ryder Cup teams?

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England) - Captain's Pick

Sepp Straka (Austria) - Captain’s Pick

Justin Rose (England) - Captain's Pick

Shane Lowry (Ireland) - Captain's Pick

Nicolai Højgaard (Denmark) - Captain's Pick

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) - Captain's Pick

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns - Captain's Pick

Rickie Fowler - Captain's Pick

Brooks Koepka - Captain's Pick

Collin Morikawa - Captain's Pick

Jordan Spieth - Captain's Pick

Justin Thomas - Captain's Pick