Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony live, plus Friday's pairings and matchups

04:21 PM BST

Bizarre question to Luke Donald

The European captain was just asked about who Luke Donald’s American-born wife Diane Antonopoulos will be supporting.

Donald met the question with an icy look as he explained that his wife’s parents were born in Greece and that she’s her husband’s No. 1 fan, so it’s not a problem.

04:19 PM BST

Rory McIlroy

I feel like this is as excited and as ready group as I’ve been a part of. We know the task at hand. It’s a really strong American team and they have a lot of really tough partnerships. We’re going up against one tomorrow in Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

04:16 PM BST

Tommy Fleetwood

Anybody playing with Rory’s going to be a good partnership. I’m really excited to play together. Rory’s been a huge part of my Ryder Cup story. Our games gel well, we get on very well.

04:06 PM BST

04:00 PM BST

The Foursome pairs in full

Pair one: 6.35am

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

Pair two: 6.50am

Ludvig Aberg Viktor Hovland vs Max Homer and Brian Harman

Pair Three: 7.05am

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

Pair Four: 7.20am

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood



03:55 PM BST

James Corrigan on the teams

Luke Donald will be thrilled at those match-ups in the foursomes. Cannot quite believe that Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are benched. An absolute humdinger in the bottom game. McIlroy and Fleetwood versus Cantlay and Schauffele. Think Europe will take a lead on the opening morning.

03:53 PM BST

Pair Four

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs “Fleetwood Mac” Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

03:52 PM BST

Pair Three

Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

03:51 PM BST

Pair Two

Ludvig Aberg Viktor Hovland vs Max Homer and Brian Harman

03:50 PM BST

The pairs - pair one

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will play “team angry” of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

03:49 PM BST

The pairs

Match one is about to be revealed.

03:48 PM BST

Crowd favourites

The biggest cheers go to Ryder Cup rookie, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, and of course Rory McIlroy.

03:46 PM BST

Luke Donald - “I am humbled and honoured"

The European captain strikes a humble presence as he takes the stage, describing his captaincy as “the most important moment in my entire golfing career”.

“I am humbled and honoured to lead these 12 incredible golfers behind me,” he added.

The four-time Ryder Cup player also puts out a couple of big thank you’s - first to the fans and then to the caddies.

“To the fans: You are our 13trh man. Let’s make this week the loudest Ryder Cup ever,” he said.

The crowd lap this up with more chants of “olay”.

03:37 PM BST

Zach Johnson's fluent Italian

After a rambunctious intro, the American captain wobbled at the peroration as he struggled with the pronunciation of “grazie”. Full marks for trying though.

The US team have been introduced and the anthem played. Now. it’s time for Luke Donald to take to the stage.

03:33 PM BST

Zach Johnson

They Ryder cup is simply the best competition in golf. The Ryder Cup may be the perfect form of competition. This week, here at Marco Simone, you will see incredible shot making, you will see players of both sides stare into the magnitude and weight of the moment and hit incredible shots. As he reads out the team, their are rapturous cheers for all, except for Brooks Koepka, who was greeted with boos. Could this be a subtle dig at LIV from the travelling fans?

03:32 PM BST

Zach Johnson

The captain gives a heart-rending explanation of where his golf journey started in Iowa.

This is followed by special mentions galore with thank yous dished out to various federations and former coaches.

03:28 PM BST

Zach Johnson's speech

After an impassioned performance of the Italian national anthem, the US captain steps up to the mic.

He greets the crowd with a shout of “thank you and good afternoon” - in fluent Italian, clearly.

This is greeted with football crowd-style chants of “Olay” and a fly-by from a fleet of fighter jets which leave a smoke trail of the Italian flag.

Johnson looks up with a mixture of impressed bemusement. You couldn’t make it up.

03:24 PM BST

Now time for team Europe

Team Europe, led by captain Luke Donald, now shuffle onto the stage.

America may be perceived as the dominant force going into this year’s edition of the tournament, but fans of team Europe will draw optimism from the fact that Donald has never lost the Cup as a player, and he is followed by a strong team with nine majors and 42 Ryder Cup points between them.

A reminder of who is in team Europe:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Bob MacIntyre (Scotland)

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Justin Rose (England)

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

03:19 PM BST

US team march out on stage

Here come the US team led by Captain Zach Johnson and his five experienced vice captains.

A reminder of the US team:

Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

03:17 PM BST

McIlroy becomes Ryder Cup elder statesman

Rory McIlroy comes into the Ryder Cup with more tournaments under his belt than any player on either team.

Since his first tournament, there have been many memorable moments for McIlroy — a pivotal halve he earned against Stewart Cink in Wales in 2010, his fist-pumping, decibel-raising shouts against Patrick Reed at Hazeltine in 2016 and the tears during the loss at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Oliver Brown looks at Rory McIlroy’s long, emotional and sometimes chaotic relationship with the Ryder Cup.

As a 20-year-old he treated the event with disdain, but now he is a passionate advocate of it and elder statesman of Team Europe who has the ability to determine the outcome in Italy.

Read the full article here.

03:10 PM BST

The pairings

There has been much speculation in recent days over pairings for the tournament as golf-savants seek to read the runes inside the minds of captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson.

Will Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, aka “Team Angry”, reprise their winning partnership from Whistling Straits? Will Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood match up to produce a gloriously punny Fleetwood Mac pairing?

How the teams were paired in practice offered plenty of clues — the Scandinavia duo of Hovland and Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, the English duo of U.S. Open champions Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

However, European captain Luke Donald cautioned not to read too much into that — those who went off first had media obligations later in the day.

“We do have a plan in place, and that plan can be adjusted throughout the next few days,” he said. “The vice captains are out there watching the players and seeing how they look and how they feel and all that goes into it.”

For the Americans, it was obvious even before practice rounds. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have been partners since their first Presidents Cup in 2019 (with one exception at Whistling Straits), while Thomas and Jordan Spieth have been friends since they were in their early teens and partners dating to 2018.

02:57 PM BST

Opening ceremony kicks off at 3pm

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony.

The 44th edition of the tournament gets under way tomorrow at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome with team Europe looking to defend their 30-year winning streak on home soil.

Captain Luke Donald will have his work cut out for him though, coming off the back of a record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Europe have three of the top four ranked players in their team in Rory McIlroy - who has played in more Ryder Cups than any player on either team - Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm - who has been Europe’s top player over the last two years.

But the US, captained by Zach Johnson, currently dominate the world rankings with 10 of their 12 players ranked inside the world top 20, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

How the teams will pair up for tomorrow’s foursomes and fourballs has been the subject of much speculation in recent days, with the announcement due to be made during the opening ceremony.

Speaking about the significance of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy said on Wednesday: “In 2009, I was just so focused on myself and trying to get my career off the ground that I felt like I had bigger and better things to achieve for my individual goals.

“I’m still very, very proud and probably proudest of the things I’ve done as an individual,” he said. “But nothing — nothing — beats this week. It’s an amazing experience and I want to be a part of it for as long as I can.”

Stay tuned for all the latest live updates!