Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Europe and USA announce Friday pairings including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

The Ryder Cup starts tomorrow with Europe aiming to hit back after the USA’s dominant win two years ago.

Captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson must decide on their pairings later this afternoon for the Friday morning foursomes as a packed schedule begins early.

European stars Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm appear ready to lead a new generation for European golf, with Robert McIntyre praising the world No 2 and 3: “It's been brilliant, it's been everything I have dreamed of. Going into that team room with what you would call superstars, they are just normal human beings. They have treated me unbelievably.”

Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony

Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony begins at 3pm BST

Ryder Cup 2023 begins Friday morning - see full tee times and schedule

‘Wrong day!’ Viktor Hovland lands hole-in-one at par-4 during Ryder Cup practice

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Star player, best rookie and ultimate Sunday singles

Viktor Hovland makes ‘hole-in-three’ on par four during practice round

Europe and USA announce pairings for Friday foursomes

Ryder Cup 2023

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

We’ll be hearing from Luke Donald and Zach Johnson shortly.

Some fascinating wrinkles to those selections, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark saved for the afternoon?

Stay tuned for some reasons behind the first moves of the Ryder Cup 2023.

Ryder Cup 2023: Session 1 - Friday foursomes

15:54 , Jack Rathborn

A fascinating line-up then for the Friday foursomes.

The best to last? Schauffele and Cantlay vs McIlroy and Fleetwood has the makings of a classic.

Johnson, naturally, sends out his best player first up. And Luke Donald puts his most fiery players together first thing as Rahm and Hatton combine.

Fowler with a huge boost, Johnson sending him out for the first session, while Straka, too, as a wildcard will be buoyed.

Ryder Cup 2023: Session 1 - Friday foursomes

15:50 , Jack Rathborn

Match 1: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Match 2: Max Homa and Brian Harman vs Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg.

Match 3: Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

Match 4: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

15:49 , Jack Rathborn

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

15:47 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, pairings set to be announced for Friday’s morning foursomes.

Step forward, Luke Donald and Zach Johnson.

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

A huge cheer for Rory McIlroy after his introduction.

That brings an end to Luke Donald’s speech.

“Forza Europa”

15:44 , Jack Rathborn

“We’ve saved the best to last,” Donald says.

“I’m honoured to captain these golfers, I’ve seen the world-class talent you possess.

“I’ve seen unbelievable teamwork and ambition.

“We will play for the future generations of golfers and find inspiration. It’s my honour to introduce the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.”

15:37 , Jack Rathborn

Donald: “As a young boy I watched countless Ryder Cup contests and was the vice-captain in the last two, while playing four times. The emotion and excitement of that moment will live with me forever.

"You are the heartbeat of this event, you are our 13th man, let's make this the loudest Ryder Cup ever."

15:36 , Jack Rathborn

Luke Donald says this is the most important moment of his career, in Italian, a fairly fluent sentence or two from Europe’s captain.

15:34 , Jack Rathborn

Zach Johnson announces each and every member of the USA team.

He then butchers the pronunciation of “grazie” one last time.

Time for another anthem, the Americans stand as one...

15:29 , Jack Rathborn

Zach Johnson tearing up here as he thanks a number of people for helping him on his golf journey.

A big moment for the USA captain, which stands alongside his Masters and Open titles.

He recalls his first Ryder Cup memory playing in 2006 and playing against Darren Clarke at the K Club.

“I’ve learned more about myself and my game at the Ryder Cup than any other competition, it showcases all of the great things golf offers,” he adds.

“The Ryder Cup may be the perfect form of competition.”

15:24 , Jack Rathborn

“What an honour it is to be standing in front of you today,” says Zach Johnson, who even adds a few words in Italian, “grazie.”

“I can’t help but be reminded of the unique relationship between Italy and the USA.

“American life has been enriched by Italian immigrants who have come to our country.

“It continues today with the extraordinary influence of Italians on our culture and sport. Italy has given us so much and in a small way we hope we can give back to Italy.”

15:21 , Jack Rathborn

Europe are out, led by Luke Donald.

Now it’s time for the Italian national anthem.

The tricolore raised high over Marco Simone.

A proud moment for Francesco and Edoardo Molinari, vice-captains this week.

One of the most historic moments in Italian golf history is here.

15:17 , Jack Rathborn

Here come the Americans, Zach Johnson and his 12 players stroll out onto the stage.

Look out for Sam Burns and his mullet, with U-S-A shaved into the side of his head, too.

It’s an otherwise fairly consistent outfit choice from the Americans.

15:11 , Jack Rathborn

Some debate around Tom Grennan here, with music dividing Team Europe earlier this week.

Specifically around Viktor Hovland’s taste.

Team Europe reacting to Viktor Hovland's favourite song 😂#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/yNledld2B0 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2023

15:06 , Jack Rathborn

‘Wrong day!’ Viktor Hovland lands hole-in-one at par-4 during Ryder Cup practice

15:02 , Jack Rathborn

Melissa Satta begins the opening ceremony, the presenter is the partner of Matteo Berrettini.

We’ll learn who the opening pairings are for tomorrow’s morning session.

Now for some music... Tom Grennan.

Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony

15:01 , Jack Rathborn

The fan village is rocking now with the ceremony about to begin.

“Sweet Caroline” reverberates around Marco Simone and the players are here.

Ryder Cup 2023

14:57 , Jack Rathborn

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: What singles match do you want to watch on Sunday?

14:50 , Jack Rathborn

LO: Rory McIlroy vs Brooks Koepka feels like a collision of the alphas and is the sort of contest that can define a Ryder Cup.

JR: It’s always tricky lining up the realistic singles matches, and while nobody would complain about a Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas rematch from the first singles match in 2018, Tyrrell Hatton vs Brooks Koepka could prove a fiery encounter. With the Ryder Cup on the line, both men have personalities to bring intrigue alongside iron play that should bring plenty of roars around Marco Simone.

LB: There are almost too many mouthwatering match-ups to consider and I’m sorely tempted by a Scheffler vs Rahm rematch from four years ago but how about another revenge fixture: Rory McIlroy vs Wyndham Clark. It feels unlikely as McIlroy normally leads the Europeans out on Sunday and Clark is an almighty longshot to take that role but if the stars aligned, a rematch of US Open Sunday to see if the American could once again stun his more decorated opponent would be fascinating. Except this time, Rory wins.

BF: Scottie Scheffler vs Ludvig Aberg. The American made his name two years ago as a fresh-faced rookie when he dominated then World No.1 Jon Rahm to win 4&3 on Sunday. Now the world’s best player, Scheffler has that target on his back and a matchup against Europe’s breakthrough superstar rookie could present a mouthwatering watch on the final day in Rome.

Ryder Cup 2023

14:42 , Jack Rathborn

The volume out on the course at Marco Simone is rising, with the Americans in good voice too.

Cries of “In the hole” appear to be on repeat, while a small contingent of Americans belted out a version of “God Bless America” as Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Max Homa finished up their final practice round.

We’re not far off the opening ceremony now and those fascinating announcements about tomorrow morning’s foursomes picks.

The English coach inspiring Scottie Scheffler and Team USA to Ryder Cup success

14:35 , Jack Rathborn

Scottie Scheffler had a watching brief almost two years ago at a feverish Whistling Straits as the United States begun its beligerent march towards reclaiming the Ryder Cup.

Snubbed by Steve Stricker on that Friday morning before eventually returning an impressive 2.5 points across three matches on debut, the 27-year-old now finds himself on top of the world and in an entirely different and bizarre position. Despite standing tall in the world rankings above European superstars Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, the demeanour of Scheffler has drastically changed since slipping on the green jacket in April last year. By his exceptional standards, one major is a modest return and the cruel nature of golf and its ever-evolving puzzle surrounding each player’s game has seen Scheffler struggle on the greens this year.

A peculiar strokes gained picture developed throughout 2023 as Scheffler routinely separated himself from fellow elite players with his ball-striking: registering 2.615 strokes gained tee-to-green, 0.677 more than McIlroy and 1.051 more than Patrick Cantlay in third. His impressive play even drew comparisons to Tiger Woods’ prime, with that particular statistic the second best since tracking began 20 years ago, behind Wood’s 2006 season (2.98), according to Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray.

The English coach inspiring Scottie Scheffler to Ryder Cup success

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Who will be the best rookie this week?

14:19 , Jack Rathborn

LO: Ludvig Aberg - the young Swede hasn’t been fazed by anything yet during his nascent professional career. There is no bigger test of that mentality than the Ryder Cup, but he has the tools to made an immediate impact and be a huge figure for Europe in the future.

JR: Ludvig Aberg makes a compelling case, although I’ll opt for Max Homa, who has a bit more experience in the game to cope with those nerves on debut. A perfect 4-0 record in last year’s Presidents Cup. Although he’ll be searching for a new partner, with Tony Finau and Billy Horschel not on the USA team. A par three demon, sixth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.612) and best on the PGA tour in the bounce-back category (33.16 percent), it feels like Homa could thrive in some of the big moments.

LB: By the time we reach the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, I believe Ludvig Aberg will be in a similar tier to Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He’ll be a staple of Team Europe for the next decade-plus and his journey into Ryder Cup folklore begins in his rookie edition. It’s borderline ludicrous to think he’s only been a pro for four months, given how comfortable he looks on the big stage already. He is long and arrow-straight off the tee, which is the perfect profile for Marco Simone, a gorgeous iron player and a demon on the greens. Chipping is his one relative weakness but as Viktor Hovland has shown, that can be mitigated. I think he shines in the Friday fourballs and becomes undroppable from there.

BF: He may have moved to the US at age 14 but Sepp Straka is a birdie machine who could catch fire for Donald’s side. Blessed with a big-hitting game, the Austrian made the most birdies at the Open Championship in July having flirted with a 59 en route to winning the John Deere Classic earlier that month. He’ll likely be best utilised in fourballs and has a tailor-made game for matchplay golf.

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Winner, best rookie and more

PGA Tour have received interest from investors other than LIV Golf

14:03 , Jack Rathborn

PGA Tour said its planned merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf and DP World Tour has garnered unsolicited interest from investors as it continues to finalise an agreement with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour.

The PGA said that while it did not solicit additional investment interest, it has a responsibility to members, sponsors and fans to thoroughly evaluate all potential options.

“Our focus continues to be on finalising an agreement with the Public Investment Fund and the DP World Tour, however, our negotiations have resulted in unsolicited interest from other investors,” PGA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Any investments that come from the talks will be made into PGA Tour Enterprises, a subsidiary of the PGA Tour, which it would permanently control.

PGA Tour have received interest from investors other than LIV Golf

Ryder Cup 2023

13:52 , Jack Rathborn

Brooks Koepka sends blunt message to LIV golfers missing Ryder Cup: ‘Play better’

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

Brooks Koepka has told his fellow LIV golfers they should have played better if they wanted a Ryder Cup berth.

The five-time major winner was the only member of the Saudi breakaway venture to make Zach Johnson’s team despite the United States captain admitting he paid little attention to what was happening on that circuit.

But he could not ignore Koepka after he finished second at the Masters and then won the US PGA in May.

Bryson DeChambeau, who won his second LIV event in successive months on Sunday, complained it “would have been nice to have a call” from Johnson but he finished 54th on the qualifying list due to poor performances in majors and an ineligibility to play PGA Tour events.

“I don’t make the decisions. Everybody had an opportunity to get there. I mean, I had the same opportunity as every other LIV player, and I’m here,” he said.

“Play better. That’s always the answer.”

Padraig Harrington: After 2021, they said we wouldn’t win a Ryder Cup for 20 years. Now Europe are favourites

13:25 , Jack Rathborn

There was a point earlier in the year when a 51-year-old Padraig Harrington began to appear on the radar for a Ryder Cup captain’s pick.

The chance of a wild card selection, which would have made him the oldest competitor in the tournament’s history, fell away as the Irishman’s form subsided over the summer, but the three-time major champion still found his phone ringing on the morning of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks.

“Luke rang me when he made the picks to say I hadn’t got one which I thought was very polite. Not necessary, mind you. I knew I wasn’t getting on,” he says.

Harrington: They said we won’t win a Ryder Cup for 20 years. Now Europe are favourite

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Who will be the star player at Marco Simone?

13:12 , Jack Rathborn

LO: Viktor Hovland - Hovland is yet to win a match at the Ryder cup but he has never been in better form and he can have a massive impact, both in steering the young Scandinavian rookies on Team Europe and delivering himself.

JR: Viktor Hovland. The gruelling landscape of Marco Simone might prove testing for anybody to play five sessions, but Luke Donald will be brave to resist pushing out the Norwegian each time. Stunning form and now with a short game that stands up with the best, perfectly complimenting his mesmeric ball-striking from tee to green. Hovland’s laid-back demeanour should make him a dream partner and the 26-year-old may tie this group together and serve as a vital bridge between the Scandinavian contingent and the rest.

LB: Tommy Fleetwood. An impeccable ball-striker with pedigree in this event (who can forget the Moliwood partnership four years ago), Fleetwood seems to thrive in team golf. He’s in the best form of his career and a considerably better player now than when he tore it up in Paris. Rumours of a potential partnership with Rory McIlroy at some point in the week are mouth-watering and could help him boost his points tally. In order to win, Europe will need their ‘second tier’ of players to shine and Fleetwood can lead that charge.

BF: Patrick Cantlay. Success at Marco Simone will likely be dictated by length and accuracy off the tee. In that regard, few players fit the mould better than the American who is third in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour (0.852). Cantlay went unbeaten (3-0-1) in his rookie Ryder Cup two years ago and will look to pick up where he left off alongside his close friend and matchplay partner, Xander Schauffele.

Europe’s secret weapon? Heavy-hitting Nicolai Hojgaard on his Ryder Cup debut and emulating Rory McIlroy

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

Nicolai Hojgaard was beating himself up after falling short in the Swiss Alps at the Omega Masters. A blaze of birdies from Swedish phenom Ludvig Aberg not only clinched a maiden DP World Tour title but locked up one of what many assumed to be two remaining wild-card picks for the Ryder Cup. Hojgaard, who finished in a tie for fifth, was facing an anxious wait, hoping he had done enough to convince Europe’s captain Luke Donald of his worth over Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

“I was quite negative, to be honest,” Hojgaard tells The Independent. “But then the phone call came from Luke an hour and a half after the final round.

“I was so nervous, my heart was pumping. It turned out the way I was hoping for and it was the best phone call I’ve ever had. I’m now so excited.”

The Danish player, 22 years of age and the youngest member of Team Europe for Rome, despite Aberg’s dramatic rise since turning professional this summer, looks destined to become an integral part of European golf over the next decade.

Europe’s secret weapon? Heavy-hitting Hojgaard relishing Ryder Cup debut

12:58 , Jamie Braidwood

‘Wrong day!’ Viktor Hovland lands hole-in-one at par-4 during Ryder Cup practice

Who will win the Ryder Cup?

12:48 , Jack Rathborn

Lawrence Ostlere: Home advantage will trump America’s slight edge in quality and depth. Europe 15-13.

Jack Rathborn: Europe. The momentum has swung considerably in the last year, when the USA behemoth looked poised to emphatically crush Europe and seize a first away victory in 30 years. But now, with arguably the three best players in the world on form (Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm) and the home advantage, Luke Donald’s team edge a nail-biter on Sunday: 14.5-13.5.

Luke Baker: Europe. Six months ago, I would have undoubtedly said the USA but the top-end of the European team is stronger than their American counterparts, while the mid-range Europeans are in better form. Yes, the US have the superior depth from players 8 to 12, which may help in singles, but the top six or so can lead a blue charge and I’m backing a couple of the rookies to shine Thomas Pieters-style. Throw in some early hints from Team USA that the course might not be to their liking and the 30-year away losing streak that, no matter how much Jordan Spieth insists otherwise, is definitely a monkey on their back and the Europeans will edge it. 15-13.

Ben Fleming: Tie. After Whistling Straights, few could have expected such a nip-and-tuck affair by the time the Ryder Cup reached Rome. Europe have the form and home advantage, but USA’s strength and depth could mean it comes down to the last putt. Europe were the beneficiaries of a tie last week at the Solheim Cup, but it will be Zach Johnson’s men who are blessed with the good fortune of retaining the cup this time around on Sunday. 14-14.

Ryder Cup 2023 predictions: Winner, best rookie and more

Rough justice: Inside the Ryder Cup golf course where grass is grown to trip up Team USA

12:36 , Jack Rathborn

he gates in the walled perimeter of Marco Simone Golf Club were shut for three weeks, other than to allow a couple of secretive scouting trips by each team. No one else was allowed in, not to snoop around and certainly not to swing a golf club on the perfectly manicured turf. Inside, a team of 20 greenskeepers and more than 100 volunteers have been working around the clock to welcome Europe, America and more than 100,000 spectators to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

It is a beautiful setting in the Lazio countryside surrounded by terracotta hill-towns and undulating farmland. The highest point of the course, the 12th tee, holds panoramic views all the way to Rome. Now the head greenskeeper, Lara Arias, is putting the finishing touches on the 350-acre plot, having spent three years preparing for this moment.

“I explain to the team that we don’t have time to make mistakes,” Arias says. “If someone chooses the wrong setting on the machine – for example, I’m going to make this higher cut of 9mm, but I choose 4mm – then we are going to make a ‘scalp’... this is something that doesn’t recover in a few days.”

Inside the Ryder Cup golf course where grass is grown to trip up Team USA

‘He’s once in a generation’: How Ludvig Aberg rose from obscurity to the Ryder Cup

12:24 , Jack Rathborn

hen Ludvig Aberg was 12 years old, a coach at his local golf club took the first photos of his swing. One image in particular stood out: his body position at impact was immaculate, the sort a club member might spend many years – and squander many thousands of Swedish krona – trying and failing to achieve.

Eslov in southern Sweden is the kind of place where everyone knows everyone, and they certainly all know Aberg now. The golf club sits on the edge of town, with a white panelled clubhouse and tree-lined fairways that demand a straight drive. He first visited aged eight with his dad Johan, a keen five-handicapper, before taking lessons with Eslov’s club coach, Tomas Setterhill.

“Ludvig was an easy kid,” says Setterhill, speaking on a day off from teaching. “Some people just have it, they can hit the ball without being told. He didn’t have to be taught that position.”

‘He’s once in a generation’: How Ludvig Aberg rose from obscurity to the Ryder Cup

‘It’s like a house of cards’: Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn reveals the blueprint for success

12:12 , Jack Rathborn

t was Friday at Le Golf National in 2018, in the fourth match of the morning foursomes, when some blue finally made it onto the board. The cult of “Moliwood” – Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood’s formidable partnership – had only just begun and would eventually yield a staggering, flawless 4-0 record. Yet Europe, after one session, were 3-1 down to the Americans.

Captain Thomas Bjorn’s icy demeanor endured, however, unflustered despite the deficit and committed to 20 months of meticulous Ryder Cup preparation.

The stage is set in Rome to once again show why the Ryder Cup is one of the most emotional sporting spectacles, conducive to irrationally tearing up the script. Yet Bjorn built immense trust among his European players, and their support teams, creating a genuine fortress in Paris and the foundation for a 4-0 sweep on Friday afternoon in what would eventually become a staggering 17.5-10.5 victory.

“Nothing happened between the sessions on day one,” Bjorn tells The Independent. “I made a clear plan on Wednesday evening for Friday and I told every player what they were doing all day, morning and afternoon. What the matches and pairings would look like. What the players not playing both sessions should do, to practice on Thursday and be prepared.

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn reveals blueprint for success

‘No guarantees on tattoo’: Luke Donald not promising ink if Europe win Ryder Cup

11:55 , Jack Rathborn

Europe captain Luke Donald has no plans to follow the example of Thomas Bjorn and get a tattoo if his team regain the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Bjorn promised his players in 2018 he would get himself inked if they beat the United States at Le Golf National in Paris, which they comfortably did by seven points.

The Dane followed through on his word three months later, but Donald is not intending to follow suit if the result goes his side’s way at Marco Simone.

“No guarantees on the tattoo,” Donald said with a smile. “I certainly don’t have any on my body, just to let you in. But I’m sure we can find a suitable way to celebrate if it goes our way on Sunday.”

‘No guarantees on tattoo’: Luke Donald not promising ink if Europe win Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times and full schedule

Wednesday 27 September 2023 17:29 , Jack Rathborn

The Ryder Cup is back and Europe look to lean on home advantage as the biennial competition heads to Italy for the first time in Rome.

The United States claimed a commanding 19-9 victory on home soil at Whistling Straits in 2021, winning back the trophy from Team Europe. But the US have not won on European soil since 1993 and many of Europe’s best players are peaking at the right time.

After the drama of the Solheim Cup, with Europe rallying to earn a draw and retain the cup, Luke Donald’s side will take confidence this week. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times and full schedule

Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony blog

Wednesday 27 September 2023 17:27 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the Ryder Cup 2023 opening ceremony where we will bring you the latest from Marco Simone in Rome, plus all the news ahead of tomorrow morning’s Friday foursomes.

USA are looking to win in Europe for the first time in 30 years, while Luke Donald’s Europe aim to hit back after a heavy 19-9 defeat two years ago at Whistling Straits.

Follow all the news, updates and reaction on the eve of the Ryder Cup.