Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Luke Donald announces six wildcard picks for Team Europe

Luke Donald is set to announce the final six members of Europe’s Ryder Cup team (Getty Images)

With the Ryder Cup fast approaching later this month, Luke Donald is today set to announce his captain’s picks and the final six members of the European team that will take on Team USA in Rome. The US thrashed Europe when they last met at Whistling Straits in 2021, but the Americans have not won away from home since 1993 and a much-improved European team will hope to maintain that record.

The six confirmed members so far are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre. Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose look set to return to Team Europe courtesy of Donald’s picks. Big-hitting Austrian, Sepp Straka, has made a compelling case for selection, as has Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg who won last weekend in just his ninth professional start.

Team USA was confirmed last week with Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns selected as captain’s picks to join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele

Follow the latest updates from the Ryder Cup announcement below:

Luke Donald set to confirm final six members of Team Europe at 14:00pm BST

Team Europe automatic qualifiers - Rory McIlroy

12:05 , Ben Fleming

As McIlroy goes, Team Europe goes. If the Europeans are going to pull out a win against a star-studded American line-up, they need McIlroy – who mathematically secured automatic qualification with weeks to spare – to be the best player at the event. It will have to be the intimidating 2012, 2014 or 2016 version of Ryder Cup Rory, rather than the one-point McIlroy reduced to tears after feeling he let his teammates down that we saw in 2021.

The Northern Irishman will be the emotional heartbeat of Donald’s squad but as he’s shown by putting himself front and centre during golf’s civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, that’s a role he’s more than comfortable with. The wait for an elusive fifth major goes on but a Ryder Cup victory would go some way to assuaging that pain.

(PA Wire)

12:02 , Ben Fleming

So here we have it. The Ryder Cup is less than a month away. Zach Johnson confirmed Team USA this time last week and now it’s the turn of European captain, Luke Donald to do the same, with the Englishman set to announce the final six members of his team at 14:00pm BST.

We’ve got a couple of hours until then, so let’s first start by taking a look at the six confirmed members of Team Europe.

11:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

