Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 3 scores and updates as Europe make fast start in singles after McIlroy-Cantlay drama

Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Rome with a 10.5-5.5 lead over the USA.

The drama of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay’s match down the 18th at Marco Simone will live long in the memory. The American’s birdie-birdie-birdie finish was the perfect response to the furore surrounding a reported dispute within the USA team over a lack of financial incentive and the rumoured statement by not wearing a team cap.

An emotional McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in Sunday singles, was seen arguing outside the clubhouse on Saturday evening, with Shane Lowry forced to calm his teammate. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead their teams out in match one of a fascinating Sunday singles draw.

Follow all the live action, score updates, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here.

Ryder Cup 2023 - Sunday singles

Europe lead United States 10½-5½ going into final day at Marco Simone, Rome

Europe need four points to regain the Ryder Cup; US need 8½ points to retain

Match 1: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler 1UP (11)

Match 2: 2UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (8)

Match 3: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 2UP (8)

Match 4: 3UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (8)

Match 5: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa A/S (8)

Match 6: 2UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (7)

Match 7: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka 2UP (6)

Match 8: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas 1UP (4)

Match 9: 2UP Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele (3)

Match 10: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth 1UP (2)

Match 11: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler (1)

Match 12: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa A/S (8)

13:03 , Ben Fleming

The 8th has proved a tricky customer for Europe today and Fitzpatrick is the latest to fall victim to the tricky par four. In the water he goes and that match is now all square.

McIlroy saves par to tie hole

13:01 , Ben Fleming

3UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (8)

Rory is in trouble off the tee on the eighth but Burns can’t capitalise fully. It’s up and down from the World No.2 in the end to save his par and tie the hole.

Hojgaard extends lead; Thomas saves par

12:58 , Ben Fleming

2UP Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele (3)

Some positive movement down in one of the latter matches as Hojgaard moves two ahead against the struggling Schauffele. Elsewhere, Thomas riles up the crowd with a long-range par save to tie the hole with Straka on the fourth.

Trading birdies at six

12:51 , Ben Fleming

2UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (6)

Hatton is looking like a man on a mission this morning as he fires in another dart on the sixth. A confident stroke as the ball finds the bottom of the cup. Another birdie for him.

But it’s a great response from Harman who also makes his birdie. He’s not going away easily that is for sure.

Superb recovery from Rahm

12:49 , Ben Fleming

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler A/S (10)

The Spaniard is yelling at his ball to get further right off the tee and it listens, just avoiding the water down that side.

But my word that is superb! A brutish swing from Rahm to muscle the ball out of some thick rough and up to the back of the green. Few in world golf could do that.

A great four in the end from him as Scheffler makes par, too.

Cantlay misses out

12:46 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 2UP (8)

Cantlay with a downhiller for three-up...just short. A poor putt by his standards but he still has a nice lead in this third match.

Hovland makes the turn with the lead

12:46 , Ben Fleming

2UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (9)

A delightful chip from Hovland for a tap-in birdie on the par five. Morikawa has a long-range birdie putt that just runs out of steam in the jaws of the hole.

Hovland keeps his two-hole lead as match two makes the turn.

Bit of red further down the board

12:44 , Ben Fleming

The main focus is these top matches but there’s some early progress from the Americans down the board.

Koepka has an early lead over Aberg, as does Thomas over Straka and Spieth over Lowry.

They have to turn more of these top matches, though, for that to matter.

Harman cuts the lead

12:42 , Ben Fleming

2UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (5)

Hatton is way right with his shot into the driveable par four and struggles to just make par. Harman almost makes a meal out of his up and down but walks away with birdie in the end to cut the Englishman’s lead to two.

McIlroy on the charge

12:39 , Ben Fleming

3UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (7)

McIlroy is in the driving seat in this match and further extends his lead with a wonderful iron shot into the par-three seventh. Another birdie for him and Burns is really in a tough spot in match four.

Chances go begging

12:38 , Ben Fleming

1UP Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa (6)

Chances for both at the par-four sixth but neither can convert. Fitzpatrick maintains his slender advantage.

Scheffler pulls level in the top match

12:33 , Ben Fleming

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler A/S (9)

A real mess made of the par-five ninth from Rahm - that’s been a trend in the European team this week and perhaps one of few negatives.

He bounces from rough to even thicker rough and Scheffler’s comfortable birdie is enough to square up that top match as they make the turn.

Cantlay extends lead

12:31 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 2UP (7)

Rose has a terrible stance out of a bunker on the seventh. It’s well hacked out but his par putt just runs out of steam and dies off to the left.

Cantlay rolls in his par to take a 2-up lead in that match. He’s doing his job but he’s lacking support from the rest of the early US starters.

Morikawa gets one back

12:29 , Ben Fleming

2UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (8)

A rare wild tee shot from Hovland and he misses his chance to save par and the hole. Morikawa back to just 2 down now.

Eagle for Fitzpatrick

12:27 , Ben Fleming

1UP Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa (5)

Now that’s how you play the driveable fifth. A crunching drive onto the green and a winning eagle to wrestle back the lead for Fitzpatrick in this cracking match-up.

Harman faltering; Hatton on the charge

12:25 , Ben Fleming

3UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (4)

The perfect start for Europe in this match. Hatton pours in his second birdie at the third before Harman misses a tiddler for par at the very next hole.

Hatton now 3UP in that sixth match.

McIlroy reasserts two hole lead

12:20 , Ben Fleming

2UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (5)

Burns is scrambling once again, this time at the fifth, after an unforced error off the tee. He can’t make his birdie and Rory rolls in a short putt to push his lead back up two.

Homa draws level in match five

12:16 , Ben Fleming

Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa A/S (4)

Homa has been the US’s MVP this week, no doubt, and the American’s birdie effort is only going one place on the fourth hole. Right in the heart of the cup and he ties up that game with Matt Fitzpatrick on the fourth.

Marvellous from Hovland

12:14 , Ben Fleming

3UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (7)

Stop it, Viktor. Morikawa is in mightily close after a stellar tee shot into the seventh but Hovland denies him the chance for a winning hole as he pours in a putt from around 20 feet to make birdie as well.

The Norwegian is playing like a man possessed this week.

Rose chance goes begging

12:09 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 1UP (5)

Missed chance for the European on the driveable par-four fifth. Cantlay is out of position but Rose commits the cardinal sin of leaving a birdie putt short of the hole as he’s forced to settle for a half.

He still trails by one in that match.

1UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (2)

12:06 , Ben Fleming

“How does that not go in,” Hatton mutters as his putt just lips out of the hole on the second. He remains one up but a chance goes begging at the second.

Chipping woes for Morikawa

12:05 , Ben Fleming

3UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (6)

The hatless look for Morikawa is not inspiring a Cantlay-esque performance out of the two-time major champion. His second into the sixth comes up short and rolls back down the hill but the American makes a huge unforced error, under hitting his chip as the ball rolls back down to his feet.

Hole conceded and Hovland is three up now after just six holes.

Burns bounces back

12:02 , Ben Fleming

1UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (4)

He’s not has his best ball-striking this week but Burns’s putter remains his greatest strength. As McIlroy misses on the par three, Burns rolls his into the heart of the cup to cut the lead in half in this match.

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (7)

12:01 , Ben Fleming

Too good looks at the par-three seventh for birdie. Scheffler’s effort passes him by and Rahm’s effort just can’t dive in on the right side. Another half and 1-up it remains.

Putts rolling for Europe

11:58 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 1UP (4)

Match three is the only one in which America leads so far but Rose denies Cantlay the opportunity to extend that lead at the fourth with a great up and down from the greenside rough.

He still trails but a confidence-boosting putt to potentially kickstart his round.

Good half from Fitzpatrick

11:55 , Ben Fleming

1UP Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa (2)

Fitzpatrick is in a spot of bother on the second but he rolls in an 11-footer from across the green to secure a half on that hole and remain ahead.

All going Europe’s way early doors.

McIlroy extends lead

11:53 , Ben Fleming

2UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (3)

A lot of column inches were dedicated to McIlroy’s exchange in the car park last night but the Northern Irishman looks calm and collected this morning.

Another birdie chance at three and he makes no mistake this time. A gently first bump and a nod as he moves into a nice early lead against Burns

Hatton takes early lead

11:51 , Ben Fleming

1UP Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman (1)

Europe have dominated the first hole these last few days and that trend is continuing today. Hatton pours in a putt to give Europe another early lead in match six.

Scheffler bounces back

11:50 , Ben Fleming

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (6)

Even if he’s missing putts, Scheffler’s ball-striking is so excellent that he keeps creating opportunities for himself. That’s the case at six as he spins one back with a wedge in hand to give himself a great look at birdie.

Rahm can’t make his birdie putt and Scheffler taps in to reduce the deficit.

Missed chance for Hovland

11:48 , Ben Fleming

2UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (5)

Hovland is playing solid golf in these early stages but he’s being gifted openings by some fairly mediocre play from his opponent. A good chance for the European to take another hole but his putt just comes up short.

Morikawa, though, still with work to do to tie the hole...and he makes it. He remains two down.

Hovland extends lead

11:42 , Ben Fleming

2UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (4)

Problems for Morikawa on the fourth and Hovland’s tap-in for par is enough to secure a win on the fourth hole. Europe now leading by two in the top two matches.

More putting woes for Scheffler

11:41 , Ben Fleming

2UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (5)

Oh my, Scottie. He finds the par-four fifth in one but it’s an unforgivable three putt from nowhere to gift Rahm a two-hole lead.

If you want to produce a record comeback, that can’t happen.

Perfect start for Europe in match five

11:39 , Ben Fleming

1UP Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa (1)

A great way to crush any potential comeback is with plenty of early blue. Right now, there is a sea of it as Fitzpatrick pours in another birdie on the first for Europe. Homa’s second from the rough came up short of the green and the Englishman capitalised in superb style.

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (4)

11:34 , Ben Fleming

The Independent’s Lawrence Ostlere is following the top match this morning at Marco Simone. He sends this in:

“So far this morning Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are putting on a bit of a masterclass from tee to green. Every tee shot has found the target. But with the putter, Rahm is winning and he’s one up. Saying all that, Rahm has just missed trying to drive the fifth green…”

Blue, blue and more blue

11:32 , Ben Fleming

1UP Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa (3)

Just the start Europe would have wanted as Hovland finds a birdie on the third to take an early lead in three of the first four matches. Very early days but that’s the kind fo start they would have wanted.

Cantlay leads early

11:31 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay 1UP (2)

Well, he’s certainly made up for that short miss on the first as Cantlay pours in a 25-foot birdie at the second to take the lead. Not much Rose can do about that.

Rahm back ahead

11:30 , Ben Fleming

1 UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (4)

The Spaniard leaves it just short with his birdie effort but Scheffler still has work to do after racing his putt past the hole. The World No.1 can’t make the return putt and Europe are back ahead in the top match.

Europe up in match four

11:29 , Ben Fleming

1UP Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns (1)

Burns makes a right meal of the first hole and is in the bunker after three. The American can’t get up and dow to save his par and it’s some early blue for Europe.

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa A/S (2)

11:26 , Ben Fleming

Not much doing at the second hold for either. Hovland has a decent look at a birdie for the hole putting through the fringe but his effort comes up just shy.

Tied it remains.

Scheffler draws level

11:19 , Ben Fleming

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler A/S (3)

The Spaniard is off line all the way through the hole as he finds himself in some thick greenside rough. From there, he can only hack out and can’t save par with a long-range effort.

Scheffler has two putts for the hole and lags his first putt up to the hole brilliantly. Back to all square in the top match.

Big miss from Cantlay

11:17 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay A/S (1)

Now that wasn’t expected. Almost a tap in but Cantlay races his birdie putt by to pass up on a golden opportunity. Rose taps in for his par and that’s a great half for Europe.

Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

11:15 , Ben Fleming

Rory comes out to a cauldron of noise on the first tee. His opponent, Burns is off first though but goes way right with his tee shot.

McIlroy is straight down the middle. He’s played the most holes of anyone so far this week but showing no signs of fatigue with that opening drive.

Third match under way

11:08 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay is in the mood. From the heart of the fairway to a few feet on the first green. Rose’s response comes up a bit short and he’ll have a task on his hands to tie the first.

Missed opportunity for Scheffler

11:04 , Ben Fleming

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (2)

Quality ball-striking on display early doors from Scheffler as he sticks it close from the fairway. He has a putt for the hole but leaves it short! Can’t be doing that Scottie...

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa A/S (1)

11:00 , Ben Fleming

Advantage America after the second shot as Morikawa produces a quality shot from the thick rough to give himself a great look at birdie.

Hovland’s effort from further back is an excellent one and just runs out of steam at the end. Morikawa for the hole but his effort just misses out to the right.

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

10:52 , Ben Fleming

Back to the first tee for match two. Morikawa sporting the no-cap look reportedly in solidarity with teammate Patrick Cantlay after yesterday’s reports.

Regardless, it’s not the start he would have wanted as his drive goes way left into the fans. He might have an alright lie but a far cry from Hovland whose in fine position on the right side of the fairway.

Perfect start for Europe

10:50 , Ben Fleming

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (1)

First shots into the green. Rahm gives himself a good look, Scheffler in just a bit further back.

And it’s a nervy first putt from the World No.1. Left well short and hardly a positive sign.

Rahm, then, with a putt for the first hole...right in the heart! The perfect start for Europe as Rahm goes 1UP on the first.

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

10:39 , Ben Fleming

Two excellent tee shots - straight down the middle.

The perfect way to get today under way. Let the carnage begin.

Here they come

10:35 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler is first out to a few boos. Rahm follows him out to a chorus of cheers.

US have to get red on the board early.

Record comeback required

10:32 , Ben Fleming

A reminder of the task awaiting America - a record turnaround on finals day.

Twice - in 1999 and 2012 - has a team comeback from a four-point deficit on Sunday singles.

The US trail by five coming into today. A truly historic feat should they pull off the unthinkable.

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

10:24 , Ben Fleming

Donald will want early points to wrap this up as quickly as possible but the experience of Fleetwood has been kept in reserve as a contingency plan should things go awry. In the penultimate match, he has a favourable match-up against Fowler, who was rested all of Saturday amidst reports he was suffering from illness.

Europe will hope it doesn’t come down to that.

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

10:21 , Ben Fleming

The young rookie Aberg was brought back down to earth yesterday afternoon with defeat in the fourballs but it’s still been a hugely impressive debut performance.

Koepka is yet to win a match so far this week but will be keen to bounce back after Aberg and Hovland thrashed him and Scheffler on Saturday morning.

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

10:18 , Ben Fleming

A really intriguing match, this one. Burns showed some signs off live with a big win in his fourballs match yesterday but he’s up against the Northern Irishman who will be fired up beyond belief after the way yesterday finished and those scenes in the car park that made their way onto social media.

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

10:16 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose has had a superb tournament so far playing alongside Robert MacIntyre in the fourballs. Today he’s got the role in a crucial early match against he pantomime villain Patrick Cantlay. Rumours were swirling yesterday about the American and he’s destined for a frosty reception out on the first tee just before 11.

It was a stellar finish to his round yesterday, though, with three birdies in the final three to secure a point for USA. He’ll need a similarly strong performance to best the experienced Englishman in this one.

Match 1, 10:35am: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

10:11 , Ben Fleming

Opening up is The Masters champ vs the World No.1. Both were rested yesterday afternoon but Scheffler will have some demons to exercise after his humiliating 9&7 defeat alongside Koepka on Saturday morning.

These two faced off in 2021 when then-rookie Scheffler comfortably beat Rahm. The Spaniard will no doubt be out for revenge as he eyes an early point for Europe.

Today’s matches

10:08 , Ben Fleming

Matches were decided last night and here is the order of proceedings.

Match 1, 10:35am BST: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

Match 2, 10:47am: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

Match 5, 11:23am: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa

Match 6, 11:35am: Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

Match 8, 11:59am: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas

Match 9, 12:11pm: Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele

Match 10, 12:23pm: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

Match 12, 12:47pm: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Let’s have a look at some of the key match-ups.

It’s almost go time

10:07 , Ben Fleming

So here we have it - Sunday singles to decide the Ryder Cup. Europe lead by five and need just four points from a possible 12 today to regain the Ryder Cup.

The tournament was sparked into life yesterday evening after a fiery atmosphere on the final green with tensions no doubt still bubbling under the surface overnight.

We should be in for a cracker...

Ryder Cup 2023: Keegan Bradley cheering on USA despite agony of missing out as a wildcard pick

10:03 , Jack Rathborn

No sour grapes from Keegan Bradley.

Unlucky to not make the team as a wildcard pick, Bradley is firmly behind Team USA.

I’ve seen some big comebacks in my life. I can’t wait to watch this one tomorrow. Come on BOYS! COWBOY UP LFG #GOUSA@RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/So4uhEAKcy — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) September 30, 2023

How to watch the Ryder Cup

09:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the final day, and it’s already under way.

Lee Westwood warns Europe about Patrick Cantlay grabbing Medinah-like moment for USA

09:54 , Jack Rathborn

Lee Westwood is still backing Europe to see this through.

But the Ryder Cup is defined by momentum and Patrick Cantlay snatched it back for the USA.

I still think we’ll win but that Cantlay finish had a feel of @IanJamesPoulter at Medinah. 💛💙💛💙 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 30, 2023

Ryder Cup 2023 – day three

09:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are in place at Marco Simone Golf Club the morning after the night before. Emotions spilled over on a hot and fractious day at the Ryder Cup, with Patrick Cantlay playing the pantomime villain to a tee, and with Rory McIlroy at the centre of the storm.

It will be fascinating to see how things go this morning. The US need eight and a half points to retain the Ryder Cup from 12 singles matches. If we take a guess and say that three of those matches will be halved, that means the US would need to win seven of the other nine matches to claim victory.

That would be extraordinary, but after everything that’s happened there is a sense here that this US team have become more united than ever by the European crowd’s hounding of Cantlay in particular. They need red on the board from the off – Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler will set the tone for the day from the very first hole.

Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and the Scandi bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

09:38 , Jack Rathborn

“Golf is easy when you’re playing with The Stud,” said Viktor Hovland at the end of his morning foursomes match, glancing up admiringly at his teammate. The Stud is Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year-old Swedish Ryder Cup rookie tipped to be the sport’s next big thing. He is tall and slender, with chiseled features, sunken eyes and a disarming smile. And Hovland is right: he makes golf seem easy.

Aberg has been a professional for only four months and has not yet played a major. He didn’t even make the top-four most recognisable faces in their foursomes match against America’s Max Homa and Brian Harman, with Novak Djokovic trailing them around Marco Simone Golf Club. But after an edgy start – “I was very nervous,” Aberg later admitted, and his legs turned to jelly “multiple times” – he soon settled into his Ryder Cup debut.

He sparked to life on the sixth green when he sank a 12-foot birdie putt to put the European pair two-up. The rowdy crowd let up a roar and Aberg simply raised a finger in the air before fishing out his ball. There was no smile, not yet; this was business.

The Scandinavian bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm responds to Brooks Koepka after being called a ‘child’ at Ryder Cup

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm has hit back at Brooks Koepka after being labelled “a child” by the American after their Ryder Cup fourball match on Friday.

The five-time major winner was left frustrated after Team USA failed to deliver a point after Rahm, linking up with rookie Nicolai Hojgaard, rallied late for Europe.

The Spaniard chipped in for eagle on the 16th hole and produced another fabulous eagle on the 18th hole to earn half a point, with Koepka frustrated by his behaviour after a setback on the 17th hole at Marco Simone Golf Club.

“I’m not going to stand here and say I’m the perfect example of what to do on a golf course, I don’t think either of us (sitting next to Tyrrell Hatton) are, I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete. He mentioned it,” Rahm said.

Rahm responds to Koepka after being called a ‘child’ at Ryder Cup

Scheffler tears and Koepka fury expose USA’s Ryder Cup shortcomings

09:17 , Jack Rathborn

Scottie Scheffler bowed down, sitting on the back of a golf cart, in a complete state of shock and disarray. The world No 1 wiped away a few tears, digesting what had just unfolded on another exhilarating Ryder Cup session at Marco Simone Golf Club - at least one when observed through a blue filter.

Because Viktor Hovland, the best player in the world over the last few months, combined once more to devastating effect with the nerveless rookie wonder, “the stud,” Ludvig Aberg. It was a thumping victory for Europe, 9&7, in one of the most shocking results in matchplay history. The largest Ryder Cup victory in an 18-hole match ever. The wreckage, which epitomises Team USA’s shock demise this week, will require weeks, maybe months, to examine.

Memories of Tiger Woods relishing the humiliating beatdown of Stephen Ames came flooding back in one of the most iconic moments in matchplay history. But that was perhaps the greatest player of all time, exposing a solid, yet unspectacular pro, who foolishly lit a fire inside the 15-time major champion. This was Scheffler, fresh from one of the single-best ball-striking seasons in PGA Tour history, alongside a rejuvenated Brooks Koepka, reinvigorated after banishing his crippling injuries to seize a fifth career major to enter the discussion over who will be the defining player of the post-Woods era.

Scheffler tears and Koepka fury expose USA’s Ryder Cup shortcomings

Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

09:08 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Cantlay has dismissed speculation surrounding a Team USA split at the Ryder Cup.

The American, playing alongside Wyndham Clark, made three birdies in the final three holes to take down Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick to cut Europe’s lead to 11.5-5.5.

A report on Day 2 at Marco Simone Golf Club suggested a potential divide in Zach Johnson’s team, with Cantlay thought to disagree with the lack of prize money for players in the event.

“It’s not about that,” Cantlay said when asked if he thought players should be paid at the Ryder Cup. “It’s just about Team USA and representing our country.”

Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023 – Sunday singles tee times

08:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Sunday singles draw was announced last night in Rome.

Luke Donald has thrown his heavy hitters in early, leading with his five major champions: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Zach Johnson leads with the world No 1, Scottie Scheffler. Should USA pull off a miracle, Wyndham Clark might need to bring it home in the final pairing against Robert MacIntyre.

Match 1, 10:35am BST: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

Match 2, 10:47am: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

Match 5, 11:23am: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa

Match 6, 11:35am: Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

Match 8, 11:59am: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas

Match 9, 12:11pm: Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele

Match 10, 12:23pm: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

Match 12, 12:47pm: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Full story:

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times and schedule after Sunday singles announced

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

08:52 , Jack Rathborn

On a burning hot day in Rome, the scoreboard finally turned red and with it, the Ryder Cup ignited.

The catalyst was a bizarre news story which sparked a chain of events that turned America’s Patrick Cantlay into a pantomime villain, caused members of both teams to exchange angry words on the 18th green, and culminated in Rory McIlroy swearing furiously in a car park, having to be held back by his teammate Shane Lowry, of all people.

It began when the story broke around lunchtime that Cantlay was not wearing a Team USA cap on the course as a silent protest over not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup. Cantlay later strenuously denied it, but not before European fans had taken the opportunity to heckle him at every hole with shouts of: “Where’s your hat, Patty?”

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

Ryder Cup 2023 – day three

08:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome to Independent Sport’s Ryder Cup Sunday singles coverage as Europe push to defeat USA at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Luke Donald’s side lead Zach Johnson’s team 10.5-5.5 and the drama of Hatgate adds extra spice on Day 3. There were reports surrounding Patrick Cantlay’s dissatisfaction with a lack of financial incentive in the Ryder Cup. And Team USA made light of a rumoured statement by Cantlay to play without his cap during the week, celebrating wildly on the 18th green by waving their caps in the air when the Americans defeated Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Follow all the live scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the golf world in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Ryder Cup.