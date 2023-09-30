Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 2 scores and updates as McIlroy returns in fourballs after Cantlay cap rumours

Europe continue to lead USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup as the Saturday afternoon fourballs got under way at Marco Simone Golf Club.

Earlier, like a pair of marauding Vikings, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Swede Ludvig Aberg routed American duo Scottie Scheffler and Brookes Koepka by the biggest margin in modern Ryder Cup history as Europe’s demolition of the US continued on Saturday morning.

Showing no mercy, they trampled the bewildered Americans into the earth of the Marco Simone course to claim an astonishing 9&7 win in the second foursomes of the morning. It surpassed the 7&6 record victory for a foursomes match in the biennial contest that had been achieved three times.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2&1 in an almighty battle, before Max Homa and Brian Harman got USA’s first win on the board against Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry. But Jon Rahm’s almost-hole-in-one on the 17th ensured Europe earned another point to lead 9½ - 2½ going into the afternoon fourballs.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

Europe lead 9½-2½ after more dominance on Saturday morning

Afternoon fourball pairings announced as Rahm is rested

Match 1: Hovland & Aberg vs Burns & Morikawa 2UP (3)

Match 2: Fleetwood & Hojgaard vs Homa & Harman 1UP (2)

Match 3: Rose & MacIntyre A/S Thomas & Spieth

Match 4: Fitzpatrick & McIlroy A/S Cantlay & Clark

Jon Rahm responds to Brooks Koepka after being called a ‘child’ at Ryder Cup

12:41 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm has hit back at Brooks Koepka after being labelled “a child” by the American after their Ryder Cup fourball match on Friday.

The five-time major winner was left frustrated after Team USA failed to deliver a point, with Rahm, linking up with rookie Nicolai Hojgaard, able to rally for Europe.

The Spaniard chipped in for eagle on the 16th hole and produced another fabulous eagle on the 18th hole to earn half a point, with Koepka frustrated by his behaviour after a setback on the 17th hole at Marco Simone Golf Club.

“I’m not going to stand here and say I’m the perfect example of what to do on a golf course, I don’t think either of us (sitting next to Tyrrell Hatton) are, I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete. He mentioned it,” Rahm said.

“I’m not happy I left the 10ft putt short on 17 to tie the hole. On the way to the tee, I let out some frustration and hit the board sideways. I didn’t stop and kept on walking. It was childish. But it is what it is. I don’t know what else to say.”

Match 4: Fitzpatrick & McIlroy A/S Cantlay & Clark

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Cantlay was greeted on the first green by calls of “where’s your hat?” – a reference to unverified reports that he is making a silent protest this week against the lack of payment for players during the Ryder Cup. Perhaps it was in his mind as he missed that putt.

Match 4: Fitzpatrick & McIlroy A/S Cantlay & Clark

12:34 , Jack Rathborn

Cantlay on the second with a fine iron from 187 yards, it’s just missing the lower bowl to slope back to the pin. A fine shot nonetheless.

Match 1: Hovland & Aberg vs Burns & Morikawa 2UP (3)

12:18 , Jack Rathborn

Burns is rolling the rock nicely, he is 2UP with Morikawa in the opener now.

Hovland and Aberg struggling to back up their earlier heroics.

And now Burns, who was heavily criticised for his performance with Scheffler, loops his approach on four to the bottom tier of the green.

Match 4: Fitzpatrick & McIlroy A/S Cantlay & Clark

12:11 , Jack Rathborn

The final match of the session, Clark whips back the driver and pummels one down the fairway. That lovely, arching ball flight, shifting from left to right.

Now, Cantlay, without a hat of course, make of that what you will. That drive is perfect, falling just short of the bunker.

Fitzpatrick goes way left: he's in the thick stuff on one. And McIlroy is right, and faces a tricky lie around the bunker.

Match 2: Fleetwood & Hojgaard vs Homa & Harman 1UP (1)

12:09 , Jack Rathborn

Brian Harman, with his feet on the cart path, swing hard and bounds one over the pin, scurrying back into the second cut.

Homa, from dead centre of the fairway, gets it all wrong, a mistake after a glorious tee shot.

Match 3: Rose & MacIntyre v Thomas & Spieth

11:53 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go, boos for Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. More tension around the intimidating first tee.

Rose and MacIntyre will relish this challenge and the former brings up a birdie chance with an iron on the first, putting it to within 12 feet.

And the Scot’s shot, with a few cries of “go,” lands to within 10 feet, excellent. One will need to hole a birdie with the Americans tucked in nice and close in two.

Match 2: Fleetwood & Hojgaard A/S Homa & Harman

11:44 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a big hit from Hojgaard, his three wood almost reaches the bunker. A monster hit!

Fascinating tactics here, does Fleetwood also play aggressively with his big-hitting partner. He, too, finds the short stuff.

Harman’s par putt on one races past the hole, but it matters not as teammate Homa, now quietly putting himself in the conversation as USA’s MVP in a rotten week, grabs a birdie.

USA lead in matches one and two.

Match 1: Hovland-Aberg A/S Burns-Morikawa (1)

11:36 , Jack Rathborn

Burns blazes an iron into the first, a twirl of the club and he’s got a great look at birdie from 10 ft, finally some hope for the Americans?

Hovland also in close, with some impressive check on that iron shot, so a birdie each is a distinct possibility.

Burns is money on the first! A gorgeous birdie putt to take the lead for the USA, Hovland can’t reply.

A celebrity sighting: Justin Timberlake is in the crowd and enjoying the golf at Marco Simone.

Match 1: Hovland-Aberg v Burns-Morikawa

11:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are back under way at Marco Simone Golf Club with the afternoon fourballs. Viktor Hovland and Sam Burns have hit two perfect opening shots to give themselves birdie putts.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton savour tense win

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tyrrell Hatton paid tribute to his playing partner, saying: “It was hard mentally. I didn’t hit a great tee shot down 14 and put us on the back foot and then a poor second shot into 15. It was hard at that point but this guy is like a walking highlights reel. It was just incredible. The shot he hit into 17 was out of this world.”

Both players were rested for the afternoon and they reluctantly accepted their fate.

“As a competitor you want to keep going but we had a couple finish early and they have been well rested,” said Rahm. “(I’ve had) 35 holes of high intensity. We were three up and very quickly found ourselves level with four to go so it was mentally draining. At the end of the day Luke has to do whatever he thinks is best.”

Rory McIlroy discusses Europe’s team room

11:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

“Last night we talked about enjoying what we did yesterday but coming out and showing no mercy today and the way Ludvig and Viktor and we started off set the tone,” he said. “Delighted to get another point on the board for Europe.”

Tommy Fleetwood said he was honoured to play with the Northern Irishman.

“So many people on this planet dream of playing with Rory and I’ve been the one who’s had to do it the last two mornings and I’m happy to be along for the ride,” he said. “There were a couple of hiccups here and there but we holed the putts when we needed to and Rory bailed me out on the last two there.”

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

11:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Another sensational morning for Europe, started off by their all-conquering Scandinavian duo who tore apart Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, and finished off by Jon Rahm’s almost-hole-in-one to capture match three.

In between, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood eventually killed of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, before Max Homa and Brian Harman got USA’s first win on the board against Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry.

So that’s a 3-1 session win for Europe, and they lead 9½ - 2½ going into this afternoon’s fourballs, which will get under way in 10 minutes.

Match 4 result: Rahm-Hatton beat Schauffele-Cantlay 2&1

11:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm’s is a gimme, so Schauffele must make his put to halve – he misses! Europe win 2&1.

Afternoon fourball pairings announced

10:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Breaking news – here is how the fourballs will line up this afternoon:

11.25am BST Hovland-Aberg v Burns-Morikawa

11.40am Fleetwood-Hojgaard v Homa-Harman

11.55am Rose-MacIntyre v Thomas-Spieth

12.10pm Fitzpatrick-McIlroy v Cantlay-Clark

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (16)

10:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cantlay almost matches Rahm with a beautiful fade that bounces once before rolling up to about five feet. The US are still alive here.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (16)

10:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jon Rahm almost holes his 17th tee shot! A stunning iron drawing gently to the foot of the flag, and rolling right by the cup. What a golfer.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (16)

10:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Schauffele misses! Europe go one up, with three to play.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (15)

10:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

It’s a right-to-left swinger down the hill and Hatton nails it! Pressure now on Schauffele to match him...

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (15)

10:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cantlay’s chip is controlled; Rahm’s skips on more than he would have liked. Both teams will have similar-ish putts from around eight feet, but it’s Hatton to go first...

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (15)

10:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, Rahm and Cantlay have similar short chips on to the 16th green, a par four hole. They each trot over to the green to take a look – the flag is near the front edge, but they have to navigate a slanting fairway first.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (15)

10:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Two good tee shots by Schauffele and Hatton from the 16th tee. These two pairings are locked together right now.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (15)

10:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm chips delicately from the greenside rough and leaves Hatton about eight feet for the hole. He will putt before the Americans: it starts left and stays left! “How did it not go right?!” he shouts. Cantlay to tie the hole... he makes it! A huge save for the US.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (14)

10:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Patrick Cantlay crashes out of the rough but can only get enough on the ball to nudge it up the fairway towards the bunker. It stops just short and from there Schauffele chips well to leave Cantlay a putt from maybe eight feet. Now Rahm...

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (14)

10:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Schauffele thrashes his club at the thick grass and can’t get the ball out. A disaster. On the fairway, Hatton has a perfect look at the green but pulls it left and it bounces into the rough.

Edgy stuff in this final foursomes match on the course. Europe have two wins on the board this morning, and the US have one.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (14)

10:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jon Rahm fades a beautiful tee shot down the par-four 15th fairway. The Americans are in the rough.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (14)

10:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

There is one match left out on the course, and the Americans are flying right now. Schauffele and Cantlay make eagle, birdie and another birdie on the 14th, and this one is going to the wire. Four holes to play. This is the first time they have been all square since the first hole.

Match 1 result: McIlroy-Fleetwood beat Spieth-Thomas 2&1

10:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tommy Fleetwood sends a putt to win Europe’s point way past the hole way – what is he thinking?! But McIlroy delivers a clutch eight-foot putt to save the day, and finally win this absolute battle with Spieth and Thomas. Fleetwood looks to the sky with relief and they hug as the crowd roar.

Match 3 result: Homa-Harman beat Lowry-Straka 4&2

10:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Finally, the US have a win on the board! Max Homa does it in style, chipping in from the fringe. He and Harman share a big hug. Now they need their teammates to take some inspiration...

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (16)

10:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Was Spieth trying the “my ball is embedded” trick again? Either way, it doesn’t really matter. He is made to play from the thick grass, and he chips all the way through the green.

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

Fleetwood will have the first of two putts from 8 yards away to clinch the match.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (16)

10:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

Boos around the 17th as Thomas and Spieth plead with the officials for a free drop. The match could depend on this ruling, Zach Johnson races over to add to the debate.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (13)

10:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Schauffele makes a birdie putt on the par-three 13th and this match is getting tight now.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 3UP (15)

10:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harman rolls in an eight-footer to halve the 15th hole and they stay three up with only three to play.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (16)

10:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

A big moment now – the US have to get something from this match. Thomas stands on the par-three 17th tee box, composes himself for just an extra moment, and then swipes a tense swing which sends the ball into the thick rough on the right. Disaster for the US.

Now it’s Rory McIlroy: his also goes right, but it bounces into the short rough and then back on to the fringe of the green. Advantage Europe.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (16)

10:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fleetwood booms his tee shot over the 16th green, McIlroy can’t quite control the chip out of the rough and Fleetwood runs the 12-foot putt past the hole. Spieth’s tee shot meanwhile is controlled, Thomas chips close and Spieth rolls in the birdie to win it.

Fleetwood and McIlroy lose the hole they gained a moment ago. Two holes to go.

Match 4: 2UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (12)

10:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

A sniff for the Americans in match four as Schauffele buries his birdie putt on the 12th hole. The US are two down with six to play.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 3UP (14)

09:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lowry with a chance to win the 14th hole with a little chip, something he certainly has in his locker... but it just comes up short. Europe don’t seem to have a way back in this match.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (15)

09:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

A bomb from McIlroy on 15 and you feel that could be a back breaker for Spieth and Thomas. Fleetwood arches his back and pumps his fists in delight. Two up as we head to 16.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (15)

09:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy holes the putt from 15 feet on the 15th green to go to two up once more! A huge moment. He celebrates ferociously and Fleetwood gives him a big hug as they bounce to the 16th tee.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (14)

09:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

Another Thomas drive finds the rough and Spieth can only hack out, with the ball spraying to the right. This match is in the balance and Fleetwood, once again, shows a ruthless streak, executing a clean iron shot on 15 to hand Europe a chance to move 2UP again. USA looking to be fourth time lucky after hitting back three times, only to allow their opponents to expand the lead to two on the very next hole.

Match 4: 3UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (11)

09:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm and Hatton clinch another hole at the 11th and they are in a fantastic position now to earn another point for Europe.

Scottie Scheffler in tears after humiliating record loss as Europe dominate Ryder Cup

09:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler cried on the back of a golf cart after he and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka suffered a humiliating record defeat at the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome.

Match 1: 1UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (14)

09:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Europe can’t recover from Fleetwood’s tee shot which put McIlroy in a tricky position on the 14th, and they lose another hole. From three up two just one up in three holes.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 3UP (12)

09:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lowry misses his birdie and putt and that’s three holes in a row for the Americans. They are going to win a Ryder Cup point, I think.

Match 4: 2UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (10)

09:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Schauffele misses with a trickly downhill putt after Hatton had just missed his mid-ranger, and that halves the hole.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 2UP (11)

09:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Max Homa almost buries an eagle! His high draw into the par-five 12th green rolls to just a few inches from the cup. That will be a birdie. Sepp Straka throws out a good reply, and Lowry will at least have a 15 foot attempt at birdie himself.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (13)

09:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Both Fleetwood and Spieth find the rough down the left of the par-four 14th hole. McIlroy has a tricky stance impinged by a bunker and can only find more rough, and Thomas takes advantage, lashing USA on to the front of the green. A huge chance to get back to only one down for the first time since the second hole.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (13)

09:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ooof, another big moment and a small win for the US, as Spieth drains a 20-footer for birdie on the par-three 13th after Thomas’s nice tee shot. They cut Europe’s lead to two up.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 2UP (11)

09:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Homa capitalises on a lovely Harman chip to claim the 11th. For the first time all day, a US team goes two up.

Match 4: 2UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (9)

09:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cantlay and Schauffele win one back on the ninth to reach the turn two down to Rahm and Hatton. The US are still fighting out here.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (12)

09:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

A good putt by Spieth halves the par-five 12th as both pairs make eagles. They are playing some good stuff now, it’s just a pity – from the point of view of the contest – that the American duo got off to such a bad start.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (10)

09:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

The only US pairing that seem to be in within a chance of winning a match this morning is Max Homa and Brian Harman. Lowry splashes out from the bunker but it needed to go in, and Europe concede the 10th. The US go back to one up.

Match 2 result: Hovland-Aberg beat Scheffler-Koepka 9&7

09:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Scheffler and Koepka make one more mess of one more hole, chipping on and off the 11th green, then back on, then finally conceding the match to lose 9&7. That is extraordinary. What a performance by Hovland and Aberg, but also... what a performance by Scheffler and Koepka. Astonishingly bad. It is not just the loss but the manner of it, by two alphas of the US team, which is going to hurt American confidence even further.

Match 4: 3UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (8)

09:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Schauffele plays a delicate chip on the ninth green but he can’t hole it, and that will be a par. The Europeans have a six foot putt for birdie and Hatton nails it. Three up.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (9)

09:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lowry finds the water off the 10th tee and Harman finds the fairway. The US simply must win this match.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (11)

09:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy hits a stunning approach to the 11th green, and Fleetwood steams in the eagle putt!

“Let’s f*****g go!” shouts McIlroy. Three up, again.

Match 2: 8UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (10)

09:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

This is incredible. Aberg and Hovland are eight up with eight to play.

Johnson with a sympathetic pat on the shoulder of Koepka. Scheffler’s par putt won’t turn enough and Europe go right up! This is brutal, Aberg laps up the moment, a star is born here and he picks out each Swedish fan, giving them a fist pump. A humbling experience for the world No1 and the five time major champion. The stuff of nightmares that will leave scar tissue heading to Bethpage Black.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (10)

09:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy and Fleetwood have made a mess of two of the past three holes, and they are back to only two up after 10 holes.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (9)

08:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

An update: the US no longer have red on the board. Homa with a great effort, but it lips out, and they are all square going to the back nine.

Match 2: 7UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (9)

08:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

Koepka drives into the thick stuff, and Scheffler can only chunk this one out and chase one down the fairway. Hovland and Aberg on the brink of victory here and the Norwegian’s sweetly struck iron brings a chance to move to eight up, with eight to play. A demoralising victory is in sight.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

08:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

A piece here on Team Europe’s new Scandinavian bromance, which we’re calling Hovberg:

The Scandinavian bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (8)

08:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Look at this... the US are one up! Red on the board!

Match 2: 7UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (9)

08:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Scottie Scheffler has a wedge from the trodden grass to halve the hole – unsurpisingly, he doesn’t make it. Hovland and Aberg are seven up at the turn. Hovberg are the new Molinari.

Match 4: 2UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (6)

08:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rahm and Hatton have birdied the sixth hole and they move two up. That’s a blow for the US in a rare match they had been competing reasonably well in.

Match 2: 6UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (8)

08:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brooks Koepka hooks his approach to the ninth green into the stream running up the left. What on earth is going on? Aberg finds the edge of the green and this could be all wrapped up on the 11th or 12th green.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (9)

08:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

McIlroy with a wedge to set up a birdie on nine which could become the knockout blow. Spieth chopper out of the rough with the USA’s second and Thomas couldn’t save them this time. Back to three up and McIlroy roars at the crowd who respond in kind to cheer them onto the 10th tee. A long way back for Spieth and Thomas now.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (8)

08:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy pitches his wedge beautifully by the flag before it spins back to about six feet. Thomas and Spieth have got themselves in some bother thanks to Spieth’s wild tee shot, and that’s going to be another hole the Europeans. For the US it’s momentum gained, momentum given away.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (5)

08:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are not seeing many pictures from this match at the moment, but both teams have birdied the fifth hole and Europe remain one up.

Match 2: 6UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (8)

08:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka and Scheffler concede that mess of an eighth hole and they walk to the ninth tee six down. Incredible.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (8)

08:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Ahead on the ninth, Fleetwood hacks out from the rough on to the fairway, from where McIlroy will have a wedge approach from perhaps 100 yards or less.

Match 2: 5UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (7)

08:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka and Scheffler are having a torrid time on the eighth after Koepka’s wild tee shot. Scheffler spins a wedge inside 10 feet but Europe are already there with two putts to win another hole...

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (8)

08:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy is not quite on it yet today. His drive on the par-five ninth bounces into the rough on the right.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (6)

08:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lowry and Straka strike back immediately with a birdie on the sixth hole, and they are back to all square.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (4)

08:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hatton slots a nice five-foot putt to share the par-three fourth hole. Europe stay one up.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (8)

08:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fleetwood and Spieth both hit nice wedges within 10 feet of the flag on the eighth green. Yet McIlroy misses his par putt at the eighth – that’s two he’s missed in short range. A huge moment for Thomas... he celebrates as the ball drops. A big moment to win back a little momentum.

Match 2: 5UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (7)

08:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg cracks a stunning drive right down the middle of the eighth fairway; Koepka bombs his out left into no man’s land. This is unbelievable.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (5)

08:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Max Homa can’t make a par putt on the sixth green after a wonderful pitch by Harman, and the Europeans level things up in match three.

Match 2: 5UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (7)

08:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg has a long-ish putt to win the seventh hole but leaves it just short: par. Scheffler has a four foot putt to halve it, which he makes. But the US are five down through seven.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (7)

08:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

A dart from JT off the seventh, just what he needed after an abomination of a hole for the USA, he’s inside McIlroy. Fleetwood’s near miss offers a chance for another bounce back opportunity for the Americans. Spieth, desperately searching for a spark, something to say to his partner, “I’ve got you.” But the jeers soon come as this one drifts on. Chance spurned, ‘Fleetwood Mac’ head to the eighth, three up.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (3)

08:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

A slow start in match four – both pairs make bogey on the third to halve the hole. Europe remain one up.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (5)

08:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lowry misses his par putt and the Americans retake the lead in match three, putting some red back on the scoreboard.

Match 2: 5UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (6)

08:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

Koepka doesn’t make his putt on the sixth green – but Aberg does! He pumps his fist as the crowd erupts. What a performance. Europe are five up through six against US’s heavyweight duo.

Match 2: 4UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (5)

07:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg and Koepka both hit lovely tee shots up the sixth fairway, and Scheffler follows it with a crisp wedge shot which bites and spins to about 10 feet. Over to Hovland... it’s even better! Stunning.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (6)

07:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

There has been a lengthy conversation between Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and the rules officials in the rough of the sixth hole. Thomas claims the ball is “embedded” in the ground, meaning he would get a free drop. That is hard to believe, as it landed in long grass, not mud or loose soil. The rules officials reject that suggestion, Thomas can’t get the ball out with a whack, and Europe go three up once more.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (5)

07:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

From Jack Rathborn, out on the course at Marco Simone Golf Club:

A cuddle from Francesco Molinari for the other member of ‘Moliwood’ after Fleetwood smokes one off the sixth tee. Jordan Spieth says “good shot” after a terrible tee shot of his own, it barely covered 225 yards and it’s in the thick stuff, a scramble to find it behind. Momentum for the USA could be short lived after a gift at the last from Europe.

Match 4: 1UP Rahm-Hatton v Schauffele-Cantlay (2)

07:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

And that’s because Rahm and Hatton have taken advantage of a bogey by Cantlay-Schauffele on the second hole. Europe are absolutely flying this morning.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (4)

07:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

They share pars on the par-three fourth. Still all square in the only match the US aren’t yet down in.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (2)

07:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

At the third, Homa goes close with a long-range putt and Europe will have a chance to win the hole... Straka makes it from six feet after a wonderful Lowry approach. All square.

Match 2: 4UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (4)

07:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow – Ludvig Aberg almost hits a hole-in-one! His approach to the par-three fourth green is perfect, finishing just a few inches short of the hole. Scheffler doesn’t get quite that close, Koepka misses the putt and Europe are four up through four. Hovberg are motoring.

Match 2: 3UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (3)

07:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Scheffler and Koepka matkke a total mess of the par-four third, with the latter chipping too firmly and leaving his partner a long putt, which he doesn’t make. Hovland sinks his short putt after a wonderful Aberg chip, and Europe go three up.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (5)

07:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Up at the par-four fifth green, Fleetwood almost holes a fiddly chip! It lips out. Spieth then leaves his chip short, and complains that a camera affected him in his backswing. Thomas will putt for birdie from off the green – and he makes it! Brilliant. He will make McIlroy putt from four feet for the half... and he misses. Wow, what a swing in momentum there. The US reduce the European lead in match one to two up.

Match 4: Rahm-Hatton A/S Schauffele-Cantlay (1)

07:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

A sluggish birdie putt by Cantlay on the first hole means the US settle for a par, and that’s halved.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka v Homa-Harman 1UP (2)

07:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

The US get some red on the board! Lowry misses his birdie putt at the second hole, but Harman makes no mistake from eight feet.

Match 2: 2UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (2)

07:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aberg misses the green on his approach to the third – it’s a slightly nervy start from the Swedish rookie, as it was yesterday. Advantage USA there, although they are two down.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (4)

07:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spieth rolls in a short putt to share a par with Fleetwood Mac. Finally the US stop the rot, on hole four.

Ryder Cup 2023 – day two

07:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Europe’s domination is remarkable again this morning:

There have been six holes played at the #RyderCup so far this morning. Europe have won five and tied the other — Lawrence Ostlere (@lawrenceostlere) September 30, 2023

Match 2: 2UP Hovland-Aberg v Scheffler-Koepka (2)

07:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland rolls in for a par, and Europe are two up already through two.

Match 1: 3UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (3)

07:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wow – on the third green, Speith sends his putt by the right side of the hole and Europe are three up through three. I don’t have the stats to hand, but the percentage of matches won from that position in the Ryder Cup must be incredibly low.

Match 3: Lowry-Straka A/S Homa-Harman (1)

07:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

The two teams share pars and the first hole is halved.

Match 1: 2UP McIlroy-Fleetwood v Spieth-Thomas (2)

07:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thomas hits a wonderful chip from the rough at the third and Speith will have a 10ft putt for par. McIlroy just misses his birdie putt, and Spieth will need to make his to halve.

