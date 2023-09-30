Ryder Cup 2023 day two live: Latest scores and updates as Europe lead USA by five points

Europe captain Luke Donald on day two at Marco Simone - Reuters/Carl Recine

06:49 AM BST

A tifo in memory of Seve Ballesteros: 'Forever in our hearts'

06:45 AM BST

Advantage Fleetwood and McIlroy

Spieth’s lie in the rough was so bad he just had to chop down their fairway, leaving Thomas a full wedge shot.

No such problems for Fleetwood who takes dead aim, and sends his approach right over the top of the pin. McIlroy will have a birdie putt from around 15 feet.

06:43 AM BST

Europe practising some social distancing?

Only fist bumps on the first tee from the US Team (even JT to Rory). There’s definitely an illness floating around the US Team…



Gonna be a lonnnng day for them. 😬 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) September 30, 2023

06:41 AM BST

What the players face at Marco Simone

This course was designed specifically with matchplay and the Ryder Cup in mind, with three driveable par fours, some reachable par fives but also some stiffer holes. The first three holes are fairly tough before the birdie chances arrive. You can follow what the players have in front of them with our hole-by-hole guide.

06:39 AM BST

The opening tee shots...

Justin Thomas will be taking the odd holes for the American pair. He pulls driver on this opening par four, which winds its way uphill and from right to left. Plenty of room out there, it is not the most intimidating drive.

Sets up for a fade but overcuts it a touch, and it dives into the primary cut of rough on the right.

McIlroy up now, a chance to apply the pressure straight away by finding the fairway. He goes the other way to Thomas, trying to draw one from right to left. Overcooks it a tad, but it looks to be sitting up like a coconut in the first cut.

Europe in better position on the first.

06:35 AM BST

Fleetwood and McIlroy are on the first tee

Luke Donald and Nicolas Colsaerts have been pumping up the fans in the amphitheatre that surrounds the tee. McIlroy and Justin Thomas are very close pals, but the American warned earlier in the week that for 18 holes of golf they will hate each other. This match will be the highlight of the morning in most people’s book.

06:31 AM BST

The scene on the first tee

Oh no. They’ve got a hype man on the 1st tee today and he’s playing the ‘Oi oi oi’ Ally Pally darts music. They didn’t have this yesterday. Now it’s Sweet Caroline.

06:29 AM BST

Donald up and at 'em early

Just seen Luke Donald stopping to sign autographs on his way to the 1st tee. Looked a little jaded to be honest – hope the sickness bug isn’t spreading to the Europe camp.

06:19 AM BST

Fleetwood Mac warming up on the range

06:09 AM BST

Luke Donald's assessment of yesterday's action

Unbelievable start, historic day, but we want it to be an historic week so the job is certainly not done We will all celebrate an amazing day, but we’ll be back with the goal of trying to win tomorrow morning’s session. We’ll be getting our guys focused to be back in the saddle, so to speak. We’ll enjoy the last hour [of play] and the celebration, but once I’m back at the hotel we’ll have a team meeting and we’ll be back to business.

06:04 AM BST

The players arriving earlier in darkness

Ludvig Åberg is in the building.



He partners Viktor again in the morning foursomes.#TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/BImxsSub2i — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 30, 2023

05:59 AM BST

What a line up we have this morning

6.35am: McIlroy and Fleetwood vs Thomas and Spieth

6.50am: Hovland and Aberg v Scheffler and Koepka

7.05am: Lowry and Straka v Homa and Harman

7.20am: Rahm and Hatton v Cantlay and Schauffele

Donald sticks for the foursomes pairings who whitewashed the Americans yesterday morning, simply flipping his top and bottom pair around.

USA captain Johnson had to take a couple of gambles in an attempt to turn the tide. Thomas and Spieth have a formidable record together, and Thomas showed real guts in his fourball match yesterday, but their errancy comes with risk in foursomes. Scheffler and Koepka look strong but Hovland played out of his skin yesterday. Johnson needs better from Open champion Brian Harman.

05:50 AM BST

Ryder Cup free bets and betting offers

There are plenty of betting markets unique to The Ryder Cup - take a look at these Ryder Cup free bets and betting offers and explore matchplay golf betting.

05:48 AM BST

Our foursomes predictions

05:46 AM BST

Matt Fitzpatrick overjoyed to get off the mark

A joyous Matt Fitzpatrick said he felt “absolutely incredible” as both he and Rory McIlroy ran riot in Rome to exorcise Ryder Cup ghosts .

The pair embraced with the longest hug on the 15th, savouring in a magnificent afternoon to forget respective tales of despair in 2021.

McIlroy had been in tears on that final day at Whistling Straits, but showed glimpses of his imperious best to secure maximum points in his pairings.

However, the biggest plaudits of the day were saved for Fitzpatrick, who ended an eight year winless streak with the all-round performance of the day. His captain, Luke Donald, went as far as declaring he was “carrying” McIlroy through the afternoon such was his dominance.

For an extended period at Marco Simone, all McIlroy could do was laugh, stand back and applaud. On a record-equalling day for Europe, Fitzpatrick embarked on one of the great scoring stretches in the history of this golf match. “I was having goosebumps,” Fitzpatrick said after six straight one-putts in a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie run, with a total of 60 feet of putts made. “I’d make a putt and the crowd would go crazy.”

Some redemption act after five straight defeats across away matches in 2016 and 2021. “The big thing is to not try too hard,” he had emphasised before joining the action at Marco Simone.

It was the first time Fitzpatrick had played fourballs at a Ryder Cup. But joining forces with McIlroy, already confident after sweeping his successful pairing in the foursomes with Tommy Fleetwood, the pair swept aside Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5 and 3 in the afternoon fourballs.

“I was laughing to Rory, (saying) ‘What do we do here then?’” he said. McIlroy replied: “For the first nine holes, I was trying to hang on to this man’s coattails. I said to him walking up No. 10, ‘At least I contributed twice.’”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.