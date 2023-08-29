Ryder Cup 2023: Date, venue, format and schedule for Rome

Tyrrell Hatton will be part of Europe's Ryder Cup team in Rome - Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

Tyrell Hatton has become the fourth player to book his place on Europe’s Ryder Cup team for Rome, alongside Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and newly-crowned FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland.

Hatton, the fiery Englishman who featured in both the 2018 and 2021 Ryder Cups, qualified for the team via the World Points list.

Tommy Fleetwood is in pole position to join Hatton on the team through the World Points list, while Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre is favourite to qualify from the European Points list after his performance at the Czech Masters. Captain Luke Donald will then make his six captain’s picks.

Hovland is in the form of his life after shooting 61 to win the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields earlier this month, before scooping the £14.32 million jackpot at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

When is the Ryder Cup?

The Ryder Cup is always staged in late September or early October after the season’s major championships, and lasts for three days.

This year’s Ryder Cup starts on Friday, September 29 with the final day on Sunday, October 1.

Where is it being held?

The 44th Ryder Cup will be hosted by Italy, for the first time in its history.

The venue is the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club just outside Rome, which has previously hosted the Italian Open.

Italian players to represent Europe with distinction include Costantino Rocca and the Molinari brothers, Francesco and Eduardo.

Rory McIlroy playing at the Italian Open at the Marco Simone Country Club - Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

How can I watch on TV?

NBC are the broadcasters in America, where viewers will either have to stay up late or wake up very early to catch the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday. When the Ryder Cup was played in France five years ago, play began at 2.10am Eastern Time, with the afternoon sessions starting at a more civilised 7.50am Eastern Time.

No such worries for viewers in the UK, where there will be exclusive live TV coverage on Sky Sports. In 2018, the first matches went off at 7.10am BST.

What is the Ryder Cup?

One of the most-watched sporting events in the world, the Ryder Cup is distinctive for inserting competitors from an individual sport into a team environment. Aside from the golf, the team dynamics and relationships have made for compelling viewing.

Amateur golfer and businessman Samuel Ryder conceived the idea of a match between British and American professionals, with the inaugural Ryder Cup played in Massachusetts in 1927.

The match was played between an American and British or British and Irish team until 1977.

After nine USA victories and one tie in 10 meetings, Jack Nicklaus wrote a letter to Lord Derby (then president of the British PGA) suggesting Britain and Ireland merge with Continental Europe to make the Ryder Cup more competitive.

Ryder Cups became far more closely fought and dramatic by the mid-Eighties, and the extravaganza we know today was born.

Who are the Ryder Cup captains?

Europe will be led by Luke Donald, who replaced Henrik Stenson last year after the Swede was stripped of the title. The USA captain is 2007 Masters champion Zach Johnson.

Who’s on the teams?

Team Europe

Six players will qualify automatically – the three leading players on the European points list and the next three players on the world points list. The qualification period ends on September 3. Captain Luke Donald is then permitted to pick another six.

The six leading European players are (from the European points list) Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre and (from the world points list) Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland and Hatton are mathematically assured of their place on the team. Only five players — Yannik Paul, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard and Adrian Otaegui — can overhaul MacIntyre at the last event in the qualifying event, European Masters in Switzerland.

European golfers who are playing on the LIV Golf tour are not permitted to qualify for the Ryder Cup. This is because European Ryder Cup players must be members of the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) and those players who signed up with LIV were forced to give up their places on the DP World Tour.

Team USA

Like Europe, America now use a ‘six plus six’ method for selecting the team: six players qualify automatically and captain Zach Johnson picks the remaining six himself.

The American team selection is if even more interesting, because unlike Donald, Johnson is permitted to select from the LIV ranks.

Johnson’s messaging has changed subtly since May when he insisted LIV players were “not even on my radar” unless automatically qualified, which is why the sight of him practising with Koepka at the Open was particularly noteworthy. Koepka is practically certain to be in Rome courtesy of his results at the Masters and the PGA Championship.

The six automatic qualifiers are: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are expected to be two of Johnson’s picks, with the pair fully endorsed by the locker room. Thomas has been horribly out of form with five missed cuts in his last eight starts.

How can I buy tickets?

General admission tickets for the Ryder Cup are now sold out, but more premium tickets including hospitality packages are available via the official website.

A Vista Terrace ticket for the final practice day – featuring live entertainment, DJs, private bars and food stands – will set you back about £350.

A place in the ‘Captains Club’ for Thursday to Sunday inclusive cost around £5,800 per person.

American fans cheer on the home team at Whistling Straits in 2021 - Ashley Landis/AP

What is the Ryder Cup format?

Most golf tournaments such as the Masters and Open Championship are strokeplay, where every shot counts and the player with the lowest score after 72 holes wins.

The Ryder Cup is matchplay, meaning players compete as individuals or pairs against their opponents rather than the course. The pair or player with the lowest score wins the hole. For example, if Europe records a four on the first hole and USA a five, Europe will go one-up. If the scores are reversed on the second, the match will go back to all-square and so forth.

The match is won when the advantage is bigger than the number of holes remaining. If it finishes all-square, the match is halved.

There are two teams of 12. On Friday, there are four fourballs matches in the morning and four foursomes matches in the afternoon. This is repeated on Saturday. It means four players from each team sit out each session, with the team captain selecting his pairs and deciding who to leave out. There can be different pairs for each format.

The only time all 24 players are on the course is Sunday’s ‘singles’ when they go head-to-head in 12 direct match-ups.

Winning a match earns your team a point, with a halved match worth half-a-point to each team.

Those proficient at maths will have realised there are 28 points on offer, so both teams are aiming for 14-and-a-half points to win the Ryder Cup. A 14-14 tie would see the holders retain the trophy (i.e. the USA on this occasion)

Europe's last Ryder Cup triumph in 2018 - David Davies/PA

What is the Ryder Cup schedule?

Tuesday September 27-Thursday 28: Practice days with opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

Friday September 29: Four fourballs matches in morning, four foursomes matches in afternoon.

Saturday September 30: Four fourballs matches in morning, four foursomes matches in afternoon.

Sunday October 1: 12 singles matches before closing ceremony.

What is the difference between fourballs and foursomes? We explain the Ryder Cup format and scoring system here.

What are the best of the odds?

USA: 3/4

Europe: 6/4

Draw: 12/1

Odds correct as of August 29