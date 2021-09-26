Ryder Cup 2021: Sunday pairings, tee times, TV, streaming information, betting odds

After a dominant performance on Friday, the U.S. continued that momentum on Saturday.

Team USA holds an 11-5 lead, its largest ever against Europe and biggest in the Ryder Cup since 1975, entering Sunday's 12 singles matches.

A daunting task awaits Team Europe. No team has ever come back from more than a four-point deficit in Ryder Cup history. At this 43rd Ryder Cup, Europe has yet to win a session at Whistling Straits.

The U.S. team needs to reach 14½ points to win back the Ryder Cup trophy.

Whistling Straits, the Haven, Wisconsin-based links-style course, is hosting its first Ryder Cup but has hosted three PGA Championships (2004, 2010 and 2015).

Team USA player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during Day 2 foursomes rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits:

(All times Eastern)

What are Sunday's singles pairings at the Ryder Cup?

Ryder Cup captains Steve Stricker (U.S.) and Pádraig Harrington (Europe) announced Saturday night the order their respective players will tee off during Sunday's singles session.

12:04 p.m. — Xander Schauffele (USA) and Rory McIlroy (Europe)

12:15 p.m. — Patrick Cantley (USA) and Shane Lowry (Europe)

12:26 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler (USA) and Jon Rahm (Europe)

12:37 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau (USA) and Sergio Garcia (Europe)

12:48 p.m. — Collin Morikawa (USA) and Viktor Hovland (Europe)

12:59 p.m. — Dustin Johnson (USA) and Paul Casey (Europe)

1:10 p.m. — Brooks Koepka (USA) and Bernd Wiesberger (Europe)

1:21 p.m. — Tony Finau (USA) and Ian Poulter (Europe)

1:32 p.m. — Justin Thomas (USA) and Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

1:43 p.m. — Harris English (USA) and Lee Westwood (Europe)

1:54 p.m. — Jordan Spieth (USA) and Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

2:05 p.m. — Daniel Berger (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

What time does the Ryder Cup start?

The 12 singles matches start at 12:04 p.m. and golfers will go off at 11-minute intervals.

What TV channel is the Ryder Cup on?

Sunday’s singles matches will be aired exclusively on NBC from noon to 6 p.m.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup online via live stream?

All live TV coverage on NBC will also be “simul-streamed” on Peacock Premium and at RyderCup.com. Streaming also available on fuboTV.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

What are the odds for the Ryder Cup?

As of Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, the odds to lift the trophy are: USA -10000 | Europe +2000, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryder Cup 2021: Sunday pairings, tee times, TV channel info, odds