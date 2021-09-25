Ryder Cup 2021: live scores and latest updates from day two between Europe and USA

ryder cup 2021 live scores latest updates day two - REUTERS

12:37 PM

There have been three completed holes so far

The USA have birdied all of them and won the lot.

12:36 PM

Happy hoodies

12:35 PM

What a start for the USA

They're 2up through two in the first match. Berger’s second the the par-five second found the front of the green and and two putts from there give them the perfect start.

Koepka and Berger 2up through two against Garcia and Rahm

12:32 PM

USA up in the second match as well...

Hatton’s approach at the first just fails to release towards the hole while DJ’s does and ends a good eight feet closer to the hole. Another great birdie chance for the Americans. Casey’s birdie attempt flirts with the hole, but Morikawa’s finds the bottom of the cup and it’s 1up for the USA in Match 2…

Not the start Europe wanted or needed.

12:25 PM

Ominous early sign?

Koepka and Berger take the opening hole for the Americans. Team USA was 2-0-1 yesterday when winning the opening hole, and are 16-5-2 on home soil when they win the first hole since 2008. #RyderCup — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 25, 2021

12:24 PM

Story continues

Match 2 is under way

Johnson and Morikawa vs Casey and Hatton

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton are laughing with Harrington on the first tee. It's Casey who takes the first drive for the visitors, he finds the short rough on the right of the fairway. The ever-impressive Morikawa is first up for the hosts' pairing and he's on the first cut on the left.

12:17 PM

USA with the early advantage in Match 1

Koepka’s approach on the first ends 10 feet from the hole. Rahm’s response from the bunker goes long over the back and will leave Garcia with a tricky third…Sergio chips well to within five feet. But Berger then holes the birdie putt and it's 1-up to the USA after one. They couldn't have played that hole any better...

12:13 PM

Padraig Harrington speaks...

On the opening day…

“It was tough, obviously the USA played well and holed their putts we didn’t.”

On what Europe need to do…

““Clearly we have a lot of players playing well. Very solid players, very happy with the partnerships we’ve put up today.My guys played great, they had great attitude. We need a big day today, let’s hope they do get that momentum and it turns around.”

On aim for today…

“There’s 20 points left and we’re four points down, we need to eke into that lead. We need to be there or thereabouts by tomorrow.”

On Rory McIlroy not playing in this first session…

“Rory - we need him for the singles so pushing him out this morning and making him play five times, that would be an awful lot. Clearly you’ll see him this afternoon. Risking him by getting him back on the golf course, tiring him out before the singles - if we’re going to win tomorrow we’re going to need a big singles day so we’ve got to keep that in mind. ”

On Tommy Fleetwood not playing in the foursomes....

“We’ve got to do well today, so looking at all the pairings, looking at Tommy - he did very well yesterday. It just sits a bit nicely that he plays in the afternoon fourballs rather than play both today.”

12:08 PM

First match is under way

Koepka and Berger vs Garcia and Rahm

Sergio Garcia tees off on the first for Europe (as he did yesterday), the Spaniard finds the left bunker - it should be OK there.

Daniel Berger takes the tee shot on the first for the USA and his ball is bang in the middle of the fairway.

12:05 PM

'Average golf isn't going to get it done'

Those are the words of Paul McGinley, Europe's winning captain from 2014. That being the case it is a bit of a surprise to see McIlroy dropped. He didn't play well yesterday but we all know that when on song few can match him...

12:03 PM

So the big European news is the dropping of Rory McIlroy

For this first session. He, like a lot of the Europe team, was very muted yesterday. The side needs more energy today...

“We want Rory” chant has broken out on the first tee — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 25, 2021

12:01 PM

No great shock

To say that Dame Laura is bang on - Europe cannot lose either session. That's at a minimum - they really need to win both and give themselves a sniff of victory heading into the singles tomorrow...

We're five minutes from the first match getting under way.

Here's a reminder of the foursomes match ups coming up...

1.05pm: Koepka and Berger vs Garcia and Rahm

1.21pm: Johnson and Morikawa vs Casey and Hatton

1.37pm: Spieth and Thomas vs Hovland and Wiesberger

1.53pm: Cantlay and Schauffele vs Westwood and Fitzpatrick

11:49 AM

Thoughts ahead of day two

Rich Beem : "If the Americans truly want this, they will throw everything. If they perform like they did yesterday, they could demoralise Europe. Historically, we don't like playing in cold conditions so it could be interesting morning."

Dame Laura Davies on what Europe need to do: "We can't lose either session. We can't be more than three points behind going into the singles." She suggests Europe need to win the first session 3-1.

11:31 AM

Europe's early hopes lie with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia

The European ship is at its best with a Spanish mainstay. No partnership has ever scored as many Ryder Cup points as Seve Ballesteros and Jose Olazabal, who were virtually unbeatable through the late 1980s and early 1990s. Has Harrington now found a worthy pair of successors?

Simon Briggs writes about Rahm and Garcia, who go out first for Europe in around 30 minutes' time. They were brilliant yesterday and yet anything but a win for them both against Koepka and Berger could see Europe staring at defeat.

11:12 AM

No DeChambeau in these early stages...

...but expect him to be in action again a bit later. In case you missed it, or want to watch again, here's the American's whopping 417-yard drive on day one.

As Oliver Brown writes, "this was prodigious even by his standards".

.@B_DeChambeau's not afraid to cut corners at Whistling Straits. 💣



417 yards. pic.twitter.com/7IegVssJYg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2021

11:04 AM

What's coming up this afternoon

Pairings for today's foursomes were announced last night UK time... here they are, with timings:

1.05pm: Koepka and Berger vs Garcia and Rahm

1.21pm: Johnson and Morikawa vs Casey and Hatton

1.37pm: Spieth and Thomas vs Hovland and Wiesberger

1.53pm: Cantlay and Schauffele vs Westwood and Fitzpatrick

So, one hour to go... it's still dark in Wisconsin and the crowds are hurrying towards the first tee.

10:59 AM

From lynchpin to liability: McIlroy's day of trouble

Rory McIlroy lost two matches for Europe on the first day - the first time that has happened to the four-time major winner - and neither got beyond the 15th hole.

Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown, at Whistling Straits, saw it all unfold.

There is no over-dramatising McIlroy’s travails. It was alarming just how scattergun he became. Quite apart from his dreaded two-way miss, the very flaw that his coach Pete Cowen was enlisted to remedy, his short game lacked any of the silkiness of old.

Read the full piece here.

10:46 AM

Europe struggle on day one at the Ryder Cup - report

Rory McIlroy had to watch from the sidelines for the first time in his Ryder Cup career as Europe attempted to overturn a daunting four-point deficit at Whistling Straits.

McIlroy had played 26 straight matches since making his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010, but lost twice on the opening day - alongside Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry - without even reaching the 16th hole.

It was therefore no real surprise to see the four-time major winner left out of the Saturday foursomes, with Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia sent out first again following their victory on Friday.

The Spanish pair were drawn to face Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, with Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton up against Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa and rookies Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger taking on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in match three.

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, who lost their foursomes match on Friday, were up against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in match four.

Speaking about McIlroy after submitting his pairings but before announcing them publicly, Harrington said: "You saw him out there after a tough day, he was out following those matches and supporting his team.

"He is very much a leader amongst his peers and I couldn't have asked more from him during the year, I couldn't have asked more from him on Friday.

"Yeah, the golf didn't go as well as he would have liked, but I'm not second-guessing him for a second in terms of his leadership and what he does for my team."

Harrington admitted his side were set for a tough weekend and would likely need to slowly chip away at the USA's four-point advantage.

"You can't just turn around and try to eat into a lead straight away in one session," Harrington said. "It would be lovely if it happened, but you can't think like that. You've got to do it slowly, one step at a time.

"We've got 20 points to play for and we've got to prepare ourselves for hopefully a long battle all the way through. If we are going to get this done, it's going to be a very tight one."

US captain Steve Stricker insisted he was taking nothing for granted, saying: "It's a great start. We are very happy with the start. But my message to the guys is Saturday is a new day.

"Let's just go out and try to win that first session again in the morning and pretend Friday never happened. Let's keep our foot down and continue to play the golf that we know we can play.

"We've had some things that came up and bit us in the rear in other Ryder Cups, so these guys know that and they are focused on coming out strong again."

PA