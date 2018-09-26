Ryder Cup 2020: What are the dates, where is it, and how can you get tickets?

Whistling Straits will host the 2022 Ryder Cup - Reuters

What is it?

Not content with soaking up the events of this year's enthralling Ryder Cup, the focus and talk has already begun over the next installment in the competition in 2020.

Where is it?

Six Ryder Cups over the next 16 years have been mapped out with Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin playing host in two years' time in America.

When the competition returns to these shores again in four years, the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome has hosting rights.

When is it?

It will be staged from September 25 to September 27, 2020.

Who are main contenders to be team captains?

Europe

Vice-captains in France, Padraig Harrington and Lee Westwood are among the main contenders to captain Europe in 2020. Harrington is making his third appearance as part of the support staff.

Westwood, who has played in every single Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2016, is a captaincy certainty in the future - but will it be too soon in two years' time to take on that mantle?

Miguel Angel Jimenez is another candidate. The Spaniard has played in four Ryder Cups and been a vice-captain in 2012 and 2014.

Westwood and Harrington are two of Thomas Bjorn 's vice-captains in France Credit: Getty Images

America

Fred Couples is favourite to take over the reins from Jim Furyk and become the next captain of America. The former world No 1 played in five Ryder Cups and served as vice-captain at the 2012 edition.

Steve Stricker is another name linked with the role. Stricker has been vice-captain at the past two Ryder Cups.

David Duval made his debut as vice-captain in France this year and is another who could take control of the captaincy.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the 2020 Ryder Cup are not yet available to buy. You can, however, be notified when they go on sale via the official website.