Ryder Cup 2018: How USA's flops rated

Jim Furyk and his team are heading home from Le Golf National with their tails tucked firmly between their legs after another away Ryder Cup to forget.

For the sixth time in succession, the United States failed to win on European soil after succumbing to a 17.5-10.5 battering in northern France.

It was certainly not an outcome many had predicted for a star-studded line-up, especially given USA's convincing triumph at Hazeltine at their home Ryder Cup two years ago.

Here, we rate how Team USA, and captain Furyk, performed over a weekend to forget.

Jim Furyk - 5

It always seems unfair to attribute too much blame to a captain when they do not swing a club themselves. Yet the painful truth is Furyk's four picks won two points - both courtesy of Tony Finau - from 12 matches. Several US players defended Furyk after the event, but Patrick Reed was fiercely critical of the fact he and Jordan Spieth were not given the chance to resume a previously successful partnership.

Justin Thomas - 9

A recent world number one, Thomas was no ordinary rookie and shone in the company of close friend Spieth before taking down Rory McIlroy on Sunday to crown an accomplished Ryder Cup debut.

Tony Finau - 8

Finau also shone on his first appearance, taking two points from three matches. The highlight came on Sunday when he thrashed Tommy Fleetwood - who had won all four of his team matches - 6 and 4.

Webb Simpson - 8

After losing his first match with Bubba Watson, Simpson got his putter going on Saturday to earn a precious point alongside the same partner. All aspects of Simpson's game then looked sharp when he inflicted a shock singles defeat on Justin Rose.

Jordan Spieth - 7

As good as any US player - and a good deal better than most - over the first two days, Spieth let his standards slip significantly on Sunday and was thumped by European rookie Thorbjorn Olesen.

Brooks Koepka - 6

Koepka's week started superbly as he and Finau came from behind to beat Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in the event's opening match. That was as good as things got for the three-time major champion, though, as he contributed just half a point from three subsequent outings.

Bubba Watson - 5

Watson finally won a foursomes match - at the fourth time of asking - alongside Simpson, but his wait for a first singles victory goes on after he was easily beaten by Henrik Stenson.

Rickie Fowler - 5

One of many big names in the US team who flattered to deceive, Fowler failed to contribute after an opening-morning win with Dustin Johnson, losing his next three contests.

Patrick Reed - 5

'Captain America's' previously outstanding record in this event took a big hit in France. He and Tiger Woods lost fourball clashes on Friday and Saturday, Reed turning in a truly awful display in the second match. A singles win against Tyrrell Hatton rescued some pride, but this was not the Ryder Cup he was expected to have.

Dustin Johnson - 4

The world number one played all five sessions and managed only a single point. Johnson showed rare emotion during his final-day singles clash with Ian Poulter, but was unable to get the better of a player 33 places below him in the rankings.

Bryson DeChambeau - 4

DeChambeau's debut was one to forget. Heavy defeats in the company of Phil Mickelson and Woods were followed by an 18th-hole loss to Alex Noren, completed long after Europe had sealed overall victory.

Tiger Woods - 3

This was meant to be the Ryder Cup in which Woods finally shone in a team environment, particularly on the back of his headline-grabbing Tour Championship victory. Instead, he looked lethargic throughout the week and lost each of his four matches. His overall competition record now reads: won 13, lost 21, halved 3.

Phil Mickelson - 3

Mickelson was similarly abject, albeit he only played twice - having been seven down after nine holes in his Friday outing with Bryson DeChambeau. If this was his last Ryder Cup as a player, the 48-year-old bowed out on a sad note, finding water on the 16th to concede the tournament-clinching point to Francesco Molinari.